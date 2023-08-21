Watch Now
Ange-Ball shines in Spurs' 2-0 win over Man United
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe assess what they saw from both Tottenham and Manchester United after Spurs gave Ange Postecoglou a 2-0 victory in his home debut.
Up Next
Liverpool show why they’re flawed title contenders
Liverpool show why they're flawed title contenders
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle dissect the good and the bad from Liverpool in the Reds' rollicking comeback win against Bournemouth.
Chelsea learn ‘painful lesson’ in loss to West Ham
Chelsea learn 'painful lesson' in loss to West Ham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe saw some silver linings but were largely unimpressed by Chelsea's sloppy showing in a 3-1 defeat to hard-working West Ham.
Can Man City pull off PL four-peat without KDB?
Can Man City pull off PL four-peat without KDB?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle argue over Manchester City's status as title favorites after they produced another impressive performance without Kevin De Bruyne and sank high-powered Newcastle.
Earle: Foden ‘the best pocket player’ in the PL
Earle: Foden 'the best pocket player' in the PL
Robbie Earle explains to Robbie Mustoe why Phil Foden is his most underappreciated performer of the week and explains why he might reach a new level of form this season.
Postecoglou off to flying start at Tottenham
Postecoglou off to flying start at Tottenham
Robbie Mustoe tells Robbie Earle why Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is his underappreciated performer of the week following Spurs' 2-0 win over Manchester United.
Recapping Matchweek 1 of Premier League 2023-24
Recapping Matchweek 1 of Premier League 2023-24
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Premier League season discussing various topics, including Newcastle's impressive win over Aston Villa and Manchester United's win over Wolves.
Everton lack depth, quality entering new season
Everton lack depth, quality entering new season
The 2 Robbies assess the challenges facing Sean Dyche and Everton after the Toffees barely survived their race against relegation last season.
Can Man City follow up treble with PL four-peat?
Can Man City follow up treble with PL four-peat?
The 2 Robbies unpack what to expect from Manchester City as the reigning treble winners aim for an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.
Are Spurs or Chelsea the tougher rebuilding job?
Are Spurs or Chelsea the tougher rebuilding job?
The 2 Robbies debate which team faces a more difficult rebuilding process in the wake of Tottenham and Chelsea's struggles last season.
Most exciting non Big Six club this season?
Most exciting non Big Six club this season?
The 2 Robbies chat about the teams outside the traditional "Big Six" that they are most excited to watch during the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.
How will newly promoted clubs fare this PL season?
How will newly promoted clubs fare this PL season?
The 2 Robbies share their expectations for Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United as they attempt to stick in the top flight during the 2023-24 Premier League season.