Has Postecoglou unlocked Kulusevski's potential?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle analyze Tottenham's impressive 4-1 win over West Ham at home in Matchweek 8.
What does Man City need to fix going forward?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Man City's narrow escape from a draw against the Wolves, the team's ability to "get it done," and how the Premier League does not have a routine game.
Liverpool looked ‘seasoned’ in win v. Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe assess Liverpool's performance against Chelsea, noting that the while the team had weak spots against Chelsea, they showed experience when needed.
Jones ‘deserves a little run’ in Liverpool’s team
Robbie Earle explains why Curtis Jones is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance for Liverpool in their 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield.
Sa is an ‘underappreciated’ goalkeeper at Wolves
Robbie Mustoe explains why Jose Sa is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar performance for Wolves despite a 2-1 loss to Manchester City.
Premier League relegation battle heating up early
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham assess the state of the bottom of the Premier League table as multiple teams already find themselves in big trouble following Matchweek 7.
Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal leading title race
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham discuss the current three-horse race for the Premier League title between Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal following Matchweek 7.
Are Man United’s problems bigger than ten Hag?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham take a closer look at Manchester United's struggles under Erik ten Hag despite gaining a point against Aston Villa in Matchweek 7.
Delap has ‘a little bit of something’ at Ipswich
Robbie Mustoe explains why Liam Delap is his underappreciated performer of the week following Ipswich Town's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Portman Road Stadium.
Gordon quickly becoming a key player for Newcastle
Robbie Earle explains why Anthony Gordon is his underappreciated performer of the week following Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Manchester City at St. James' Park.
Man City, Arsenal’s draw; Chicago Fan Fest recap
The Robbies recap their fantastic weekend on location in Chicago for Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest along with all the action from Matchweek 5.
Man United gaining confidence after win v. Saints
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Manchester United's 3-0 win against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Matchweek 4.