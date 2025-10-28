 Skip navigation
Top News

Julian Walker.png
Four-Star Julian Walker Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Jaden Upshaw.png
Wide Receiver Jaden Upshaw Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Will Terry.png
TCU Commit Will Terry Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_bte_chargerstitansv3_251028.jpg
Will Titans keep it close to cover vs. Chargers?
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251028.jpg
Wemby steals show to kick off 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251028.jpg
Colts look ‘unstoppable’ vs Steelers in Week 9

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Four-Star Julian Walker Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Wide Receiver Jaden Upshaw Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
TCU Commit Will Terry Will be Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American

Will Titans keep it close to cover vs. Chargers?
Wemby steals show to kick off 2025-26 NBA season
Colts look 'unstoppable' vs Steelers in Week 9

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Eze 'brings something different' to Arsenal

October 28, 2025 12:50 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Arsenal's 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and discuss the impact Eberechi Eze had on the match as he assimilates to life at the Emirates.

nbc_pl_2robbies_mubrighton_251028.jpg
07:53
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Brighton
nbc_pl_2robbies_sunderchel_251028.jpg
07:23
‘Incredible’ Sunderland take Chelsea to school
nbc_pl_2robbies_astonvilla_251028.jpg
04:49
Villa’s ‘quality football’ too much for Man City
nbc_pl_2robbies_livbrentford_251028.jpg
13:48
Identifying Liverpool’s glaring issues this season
nbc_pl_arssetpiecegoals_251028.jpg
03:01
Every Arsenal set-piece goal through Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_genxg_sunderlandchel_251028.jpg
09:47
Sunderland stifle Chelsea in impressive display
nbc_pl_genxg_masterclass_251028.jpg
14:00
Premier League Masterclass: Doku’s wizardry
nbc_pl_genxg_brentliverpool_251028.jpg
04:17
Brentford exploit Liverpool’s lack of ‘hunger’
nbc_pl_wilsonisidor_251026.jpg
02:38
Sunderland’s Isidor off to a ‘magnificent’ start
nbc_pl_preview_251026.jpg
02:30
‘Passive’ Liverpool must show spirit against Villa
nbc_pl_michaelkayode_251026.jpg
03:34
Brentford’s Kayode ‘one to watch’ for the future
GettyImages-2243291282_copy.jpg
05:13
Lowe Down: Is Liverpool’s back-to-back dream over?
nbc_pl_plupdate_251026.jpg
10:44
PL Update: Arsenal top table as Man City stumble
nbc_pl_thomasfrank_251026.jpg
01:36
Frank ‘very happy’ with Spurs’ performance
nbc_pl_toteve_251026.jpg
09:48
Extended HLs: Everton v. Spurs Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_mw9allgoals_251026.jpg
13:57
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251026.jpg
01:58
Spurs show top-four promise in win over Everton
nbc_pl_totgoal3_251026.jpg
01:25
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 up on Everton
nbc_pl_totgoal2_251026.jpg
01:17
Van de Ven’s brace doubles Spurs’ lead v. Everton
nbc_pl_bounottinghamforesthl_251026.jpg
08:35
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Forest Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251026.jpg
01:26
Van de Ven’s header puts Spurs in front of Everton
nbc_pl_wolbur_251026.jpg
10:44
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Burnley Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_avlmc_251026.jpg
11:30
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man City Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_burngoal3_251026.jpg
01:32
Foster’s 95th-minute goal gives Burnley 3-2 lead
nbc_pl_arscp_251026.jpg
08:06
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 9
nbc_pl_arscppostgame_251026.jpg
03:00
Are Arsenal running away with the Premier League?
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal2_251026.jpg
01:13
Munetsi heads Wolves level at 2-2 with Burnley
nbc_pl_bougoal2_251026.jpg
01:36
Kroupi rockets Bournemouth 2-0 ahead of Forest
nbc_pl_wolvesgoal1_251026.jpg
03:22
Strand Larsen’s penalty gives Wolves hope
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251026.jpg
01:13
Eze powers Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace

nbc_bte_chargerstitansv3_251028.jpg
01:54
Will Titans keep it close to cover vs. Chargers?
sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251028.jpg
01:05
Wemby steals show to kick off 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251028.jpg
01:34
Colts look ‘unstoppable’ vs Steelers in Week 9
nbc_nba_tuesdaypreview_251028.jpg
04:59
Knicks-Bucks, Zubac vs. Warriors are top matchups
nbc_ffhh_waiverwirerbs_251028.jpg
12:20
Fantasy impacts of Giants’ Skattebo injury
nbc_ffhh_commanderschiefs_251028.jpg
04:18
Mahomes, Rice lead Chiefs’ win over Commanders
nbc_ffhh_wrwaiver_251028.jpg
07:38
Patriots’ Boutte leads Week 9 waiver WR pick
nbc_ffhh_saintsshough_251028.jpg
03:53
Fantasy impacts of Saints starting Shough Week 9
nbc_nba_kuminga_251028.jpg
09:48
Kuminga, Kessler among most impressive players
nbc_nba_mdp_251028.jpg
09:49
Who has disappointed to start NBA season?
nbc_ffhh_tetargets_251028.jpg
01:31
Saints’ Johnson leads Week 9 waiver wire TEs
nbc_ffhh_qbwaiver_251028.jpg
09:09
Lawrence, Darnold lead QB waiver wire picks
nbc_cbb_uclabettsintv_251028.jpg
05:30
How UCLA has instilled star confidence in Betts
nbc_cbb_uclacloseintv_251028.jpg
10:23
Close: UCLA built on ‘breakthroughs in growth’
nbc_ffhh_deepleaguewaiver_251028.jpg
05:23
Vikings’ McCarthy a solid stash for deep leagues
nbc_nba_dkpick6_251028.jpg
04:24
Take overs on Brunson, LaVine, Powell
nbc_nba_realorfake_251028.jpg
09:55
Are Spurs’ dominance, Mavs’ issues real or fake?
nbc_nba_mondaytakeaways_251028.jpg
09:13
Early NBA takeaways: Spurs, Sixers start strong
nbc_bte_falconspatriotsv2_251028.jpg
01:57
Will the over hit for Falcons vs. Patriots?
nbc_bte_clipperswarriorsv2_251028.jpg
01:46
Clippers’ size can ‘smother’ undersized Warriors
nbc_cbb_purbsmithintv_251028.jpg
05:15
Smith: Purdue has ‘the right pieces’ to win title
nbc_cbb_purpainterintv_251028.jpg
09:23
Purdue HC Painter ‘comfortable playing everybody’
nbc_bte_chiefsbills_251028.jpg
01:40
BUF vs. KC could ‘shape a lot’ for rest of season
nbc_bte_49ersgiants_251028.jpg
01:33
Lean SF over NYG with QB Purdy’s potential return
dnp_nbc_nba_fivehottakesV2_251001_copy.jpg
01:36
Croucher: ‘I’m going to put my faith in Giannis’
nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
01:25
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
06:26
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
04:11
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season
nbc_pft_buysellstand_251028.jpg
13:50
Buy or sell: NFL trade deadline edition
nbc_pft_patrickmahomes_251028.jpg
11:25
Mahomes’ play was ‘thing of beauty’ vs. Commanders