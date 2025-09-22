 Skip navigation
nbc_smx_250recap_250921.jpg
SMX 2025 250 results, highlights, finish at Las Vegas: Jo Shimoda crowned SMX Champion
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Fran Brown
ACC fines, reprimands Syracuse for feigning injuries in 34-21 upset win over Clemson
Joey McGuire
No. 12 Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire says his team’s ascent is fueled by love, not money

nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_ffhh_weekend_250922.jpg
Skattebo, Mariota thrive, Jeanty flails in Week 3
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250922.jpg
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Arsenal lineup will be 'fascinating' v. Newcastle

September 22, 2025 01:06 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe preview a huge fixture in Matchweek 6 between Newcastle and Arsenal at St. James' Park.

nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250922.jpg
01:42
Is Arteta ‘overthinking things’ in big matches?
nbc_pl_silva_250921.jpg
05:11
Silva slams schedule after draw: ‘It’s not fair’
nbc_pl_reijnders_250921.jpg
03:42
Reijnders: City ‘more comfortable’ with Donnarumma
GettyImages-2236089140.jpg
13:05
PL Update: Arsenal salvage point against Man City
nbc_pl_mw5allgoals_250921.jpg
12:54
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_fanfestday2_250921.jpg
01:17
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_unaiintv_250921.jpg
01:29
Emery upset with Aston Villa’s lack of identity
nbc_pl_pepintv_250921.jpg
03:28
Guardiola admits Arsenal were better than Man City
nbc_pl_fanfestfaves_250921.jpg
02:40
Best moments from the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_arsmc_250921.jpg
10:42
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man City Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_arsmcpostgame_250921.jpg
03:46
Takeaways from Arsenal’s tense draw with Man City
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250921.jpg
01:40
Martinelli chips Donnarumma to bring Arsenal level
nbc_pl_sunavlhl_250921.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Aston Villa MWK 5
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250921.jpg
01:24
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_bounew_250921.jpg
07:44
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Newcastle Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_twogamepostgame_250921.jpg
02:19
Sunderland showed spirit v. ‘unconvincing’ Villa
nbc_pl_sungoal1_250921.jpg
01:08
Isidor grabs Sunderland’s equalizer against Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250921.jpg
01:14
Cash’s screamer gives Villa lead over Sunderland
nbc_pl_sunmandavaredcard_250921.jpg
01:33
Sunderland’s Mandava sent off against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_garysegment_250921.jpg
03:55
Neville: Liverpool have ‘so much firepower’
nbc_pl_kevinintv_250921.jpg
04:02
Phillips talks Sunderland’s ‘remarkable’ PL return
nbc_pl_jonashutierrezintv_250921.jpg
02:49
Gutierrez: Newcastle is ‘bigger than any player’
nbc_pl_fletcherintv_250921.jpg
02:44
Fletcher: Adams is Bournemouth’s ‘unsung hero’
nbc_pl_amandaintv_250921.jpg
02:01
Gainbridge Super League has ‘top-tier talent’
nbc_pl_stadiumfeature_250921.jpg
01:27
Shearer, Defoe tour Arrowhead Stadium
nbc_pl_adamsintv_250921.jpg
01:52
Adams: Bournemouth ‘in a great spot’
nbc_pl_mudiscussion_250921.jpg
01:28
Manchester United need consistency under Amorim
nbc_pl_multiteamdiscussion_250921.jpg
01:38
Liverpool’s perfect start is ‘ominous’ for PL
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250920.jpg
03:56
Amorim: It’s time for Man United to build momentum
nbc_pl_slotintv_250920.jpg
02:17
Slot credits Liverpool’s ‘great mentality’ in win

nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_ffhh_weekend_250922.jpg
06:57
Skattebo, Mariota thrive, Jeanty flails in Week 3
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250922.jpg
01:17
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury
nbc_ffhh_dratkings_250922.jpg
01:20
Best bets for ‘electric’ Lions-Ravens matchup
nbc_dps_nflweek3recap_250922.jpg
10:26
Recapping a wild NFL Week 3 Sunday
nbc_ffhh_houjax_250922.jpg
06:18
Jaguars’ offensive struggles reflect on Lawrence
nbc_csu_bengalsv2_250922.jpg
02:47
Simms: Bengals’ Taylor ‘deserves to have a job’
nbc_csu_chargers_250922.jpg
04:35
Herbert becoming ‘elite’ as LAC’s grit impresses
dabo.jpg
15:07
Clemson’s mentality is not breeding consistency
nbc_bte_saintsvsbills_250922.jpg
01:30
Pick Buffalo to cover vs. New Orleans
nbc_roto_btevikingssteelers_250922.jpg
01:48
Steelers the side in Dublin matchup with Vikings
nbc_roto_btecommandersfalcons_250922.jpg
01:40
Expect Commanders to cover spread against Falcons
nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
08:01
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
10:44
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
aj_brown_thumbnail.jpg
02:10
Browns’ reemergence in Eagles offense key vs. Bucs
nbc_roto_btetitanstexans_250922.jpg
02:06
‘Now or never’ for Titans against Texans
nbc_roto_bteseahawkscardinals_250922.jpg
01:56
Seahawks a ‘clear’ favorite over the Cardinals
nbc_csu_browns_250922.jpg
03:43
Browns ‘got something going’ after Packers win
nbc_cfb_pennstfanpredictions_250922.jpg
02:11
Penn State fans carry big hopes into Oregon game
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
01:54
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation
nbc_pft_browns_packers_250922.jpg
05:47
Browns defense dominates Packers in Week 3 shocker
nbc_pft_replay_250922.jpg
03:54
Replay assist needs more transparency, consistency
nbc_pft_ramstakeaways_250922.jpg
04:28
How will McVay handle ‘demoralizing’ loss to PHI?
nbc_pft_bears_cowboys_250922.jpg
02:29
Bears handled pressure like pros against Cowboys
nbc_pft_eaglesramsv2_250922.jpg
15:40
Eagles comeback win shows ‘championship demeanor’
nbc_pft_chiefs_giants_win_250922.jpg
02:00
Chiefs look ‘frustrated’ despite defeating Giants
nbc_pft_steelers_patriots_defense_250922.jpg
02:06
Steelers ‘opportunistic’ despite being outplayed
nbc_pft_jags_texans_stroud_250922.jpg
03:47
‘Red alert’ for Texans after loss to Jaguars
nbc_pft_falcons_jags_penix_250921v2.jpg
04:18
Falcons ‘did not show up’ in shutout vs. Panthers
nbc_pft_justin_250922.jpg
09:40
Chargers seize control of division with 3-0 start