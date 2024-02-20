Watch Now
Chelsea 'were incredible' against Manchester City
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Chelsea, the latter of who showed passion and drive to get a result at the Etihad.
Man United ‘not good enough’ to control games
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe have an in-depth conversation regarding the state of Manchester United following their 2-1 win over Luton Town where despite the result, the Red Devils lacked quality.
Arsenal have ‘the most controlling football’ in PL
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Arsenal for their goal-scoring acumen and dominant possession against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Liverpool’s ‘attacking quality’ on display v. Bees
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's impressive performance in a 4-1 victory over Brentford in Matchweek 25.
Gusto is going to be a ‘future star’ at Chelsea
Robbie Mustoe explains why Malo Gusto is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar showing for Chelsea against Manchester City at the Etihad.
Welbeck has ‘redefined’ himself under De Zerbi
Robbie Earle explains why Danny Welbeck is his underappreciated performer of the week following Brighton's 5-0 victory over Sheffield United in Matchweek 25.
Haaland was ‘world class’ for Man City v. Everton
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Manchester City's 2-0 win over Everton and discuss the level of impact Erling Haaland made with another dominant performance in front of goal.
Liverpool outlast competitive Burnley at Anfield
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's 3-1 win against Burnley at Anfield and discuss how Liverpool were able to use the offensive firepower on their bench to secure three points.
Arsenal’s 6-0 win showed ‘high-level coaching’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe review Arsenal's huge win over West Ham, if the game exemplified old football v. new football, and more.
Man United aren’t ‘controlling games enough’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Manchester United's win over Aston Villa, their need for consistency in defensive play moving forward, Erik ten Hag's future, and more.
Trossard is ‘a little diamond’ for Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe explains why Leandro Trossard is his underappreciated performer of the week following Arsenal's dominant 6-0 victory over West Ham United in Matchweek 24.
Quansah ‘starting to make a mark’ at Liverpool
Robbie Earle explains why Jarell Quansah is his underappreciated performer of the week following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Burnley in Matchweek 24.