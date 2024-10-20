Jones 'deserves a little run' in Liverpool's team

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: South Point 400
Joey Logano wins at Las Vegas, vaults from out of NASCAR playoffs into championship four
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Lilah Fear, Lewis Gibson end U.S. ice dance win streak at Skate America
WSX British GP 2023 Ken Roczen_Main_FIM_World_Supercross_Championship_Birmingham_07012023_Tyler_Tate_T_Squared_Media_House.jpg
Cade Clason, Preston Boespflug, Luca Dunka, and join Max Anstie as WSX Wildcard entries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bell_241020.jpg
Bell falls short at Las Vegas: ‘We needed to win’
nbc_nas_logano_241020.jpg
‘Incredible’ turn of events has Logano in Champ. 4
nbc_nfl_detcampbellpresser_241020.jpg
Campbell: ‘Reliable’ Goff stepped up in Week 7 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: South Point 400
Joey Logano wins at Las Vegas, vaults from out of NASCAR playoffs into championship four
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
Lilah Fear, Lewis Gibson end U.S. ice dance win streak at Skate America
WSX British GP 2023 Ken Roczen_Main_FIM_World_Supercross_Championship_Birmingham_07012023_Tyler_Tate_T_Squared_Media_House.jpg
Cade Clason, Preston Boespflug, Luca Dunka, and join Max Anstie as WSX Wildcard entries
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_bell_241020.jpg
Bell falls short at Las Vegas: ‘We needed to win’
nbc_nas_logano_241020.jpg
‘Incredible’ turn of events has Logano in Champ. 4
nbc_nfl_detcampbellpresser_241020.jpg
Campbell: ‘Reliable’ Goff stepped up in Week 7 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Jones 'deserves a little run' in Liverpool's team

October 20, 2024 04:24 PM
Robbie Earle explains why Curtis Jones is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance for Liverpool in their 2-1 win over Chelsea at Anfield.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustoesperformers_241020.jpg
1:16
Sa is an ‘underappreciated’ goalkeeper at Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robglasner_241008.jpg
5:15
Premier League relegation battle heating up early
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robarneslot_241008.jpg
10:53
Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal leading title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmanuavl_241008.jpg
15:15
Are Man United’s problems bigger than ten Hag?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240929.jpg
2:00
Delap has ‘a little bit of something’ at Ipswich
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robearle_240929.jpg
3:33
Gordon quickly becoming a key player for Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robfull_240922.jpg
10:11
Man City, Arsenal’s draw; Chicago Fan Fest recap
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsoumu_240917.jpg
7:17
Man United gaining confidence after win v. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2roblivnf_240917.jpg
10:32
Liverpool had ‘a bad day’ v. Nottingham Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robavleve_240917.jpg
7:07
Does Duran need to start more at Aston Villa?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robtotars_240917.jpg
18:09
‘Strong’ Arsenal showcase versatility v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240915.jpg
1:44
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
Now Playing