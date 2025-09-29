 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kaeden Scott.JPG
Offensive Lineman Kaeden Scott Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
Matt Ludwig.JPG
Tight End Matt Ludwig Honored as a 2026 Navy All-American
SPORTS-HKN-COTE-COLUMN-1-MI
Panthers face daunting task of trying to win another Stanley Cup without captain Aleksander Barkov

Top Clips

nbc_dls_barkovinj_250929.jpg
Ramifications of ‘devastating’ Barkov injury
nbc_ffhh_puka_250929.jpg
Berry: If we drafted today, Nacua is No. 1 player
nbc_ffhh_ravenschiefs_250929.jpg
Mahomes, Worthy resurge for Chiefs in Week 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Welbeck 'an absolute diamond' for Brighton

September 29, 2025 12:43 PM
Robbie Earle explains why Danny Welbeck is his underappreciated performer of the week following his late brace for Brighton in a big 3-1 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250929.jpg
01:48
Liverpool ‘too much’ for Chelsea to handle
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250929.jpg
01:47
Palace’s defense was ‘absolutely outstanding’
nbc_pl_update_250928.jpg
11:25
PL Update: Arsenal fight back against Newcastle
nbc_pl_lowedown_250928.jpg
05:27
Lowe Down: Crystal Palace need to extend Glasner
nbc_pl_howeintv_250928.jpg
01:31
Howe: Newcastle gave it everything against Arsenal
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250928.jpg
02:20
Arteta praises Arsenal’s ‘tremendous’ substitutes
nbc_pl_newars_250928.jpg
14:32
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Arsenal Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_sakamerinointv_250928.jpg
02:58
Saka, Merino discuss Arsenal’s ‘unbelievable’ win
nbc_pl_newarspostgame_250928.jpg
05:12
Reactions from Arsenal’s comeback win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250928.jpg
01:39
Gabriel’s 96th-minute header gives Arsenal lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250928.jpg
59
Merino’s header puts Arsenal level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250928.jpg
01:41
Woltemade heads in Newcastle’s opener v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_avlful_250928.jpg
12:42
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Fulham Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_avlfulpostgame_250928.jpg
01:52
Villa complete comeback v. Fulham for first win
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_250928.jpg
01:37
Buendia puts Aston Villa 3-1 up over Fulham
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_250928.jpg
01:36
McGinn drills Aston Villa 2-1 in front of Fulham
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250928.jpg
01:28
Watkins lobs Leno to bring Villa level with Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_250928.jpg
01:58
Jimenez heads Fulham 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_garysegment_250928.jpg
06:41
Neville: Man United’s results are ‘unacceptable’
nbc_pl_avlfuldiscussion_250928.jpg
03:13
Aston Villa lack ‘fire and intensity’ under Emery
nbc_pl_plupdatev2_250927.jpeg
15:33
PL Update: Crystal Palace upset Liverpool
nbc_pl_totwolhl_250927.jpg
07:57
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Wolves Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_pereiraintv_250927.jpg
01:25
Pereira: Wolves deserved to win against Spurs
nbc_pl_slotintv_250927.jpg
53
Slot shares his concerns defending set pieces
nbc_pl_glasnerintv_250927.jpg
01:06
Glasner preaches consistency for Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_palhinhaintv_250927.jpg
01:04
Palhinha not satisfied with Spurs’ draw v. Wolves
nbc_pl_totgoal1_250927.jpg
01:16
Palhinha blasts Spurs level in 94th minute
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_250927.jpg
57
Bueno taps Wolves ahead of Tottenham Hotspur
nbc_pl_angeintv_250927.jpg
02:25
Postecoglou: Forest ‘were pretty wasteful’
nbc_pl_nfsun_250927.jpg
10:53
Extended HLs: Forest v. Sunderland Matchweek 6

nbc_dls_barkovinj_250929.jpg
05:26
Ramifications of ‘devastating’ Barkov injury
nbc_ffhh_puka_250929.jpg
02:36
Berry: If we drafted today, Nacua is No. 1 player
nbc_ffhh_ravenschiefs_250929.jpg
03:41
Mahomes, Worthy resurge for Chiefs in Week 4
nbc_ffhh_commandersfalcons_250929.jpg
04:24
Is Deebo a ‘must-start’ with McLaurin sidelined?
nbc_ffhh_week4injuries_250929.jpg
01:11
Nabers’ torn ACL leads Week 4 injuries to monitor
nbc_ffhh_chargersgiants_250929.jpg
07:45
Dart’s debut ‘not a fluke’ with top-12 QB upside
nbc_golf_rydercupfans_250929.jpg
08:13
Should 2033 PGA Champ. be moved from Bethpage?
nbc_dps_neuheiselintr_250929.jpg
08:31
Alabama fans have ‘renewed hope’ after Georgia win
nbc_bte_titanscardinals_250929.jpg
01:38
Do not trust Murray with large spread vs. Titans
dart_3.jpg
01:38
Expect Giants to be run heavy without Nabers
nbc_bte_raiderscolts_250929.jpg
01:41
How to attack Colts’ offensive props vs. Raiders
v2nbc_bte_texans_ravens_250929.jpg
02:19
‘Ravens team is decimated’ as they host the Texans
jettas.jpg
02:17
Vikings-Browns is ‘uniquely difficult’ to price
rams.jpg
01:48
Back Rams against injury-riddled 49ers in Week 5
nbc_dps_dalgbtie_250929.jpg
06:09
Packers-Cowboys tie; Jones takes a shot at Parsons
nbc_pft_lamarstrugglev2_250929.jpg
09:12
Ravens must avoid prolonged slide
nbc_dps_rydercup_250929.jpg
05:21
Patrick: Bethpage atmosphere had ‘WWE-type feel’
nbc_moto_w2rcpors5hl_250929.jpg
12:39
HLs: 2025 Portugal BP Ultimate Rally-Raid, Stage 5
nbc_pft_jaguars_250929.jpg
04:55
Inside Coen-Saleh fiery postgame interaction
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250929.jpg
02:13
Highlights: Mercury reach finals, Fever stay alive
nbc_cfb_minnperich_250929.jpg
01:07
Get to know Golden Gophers safety Perich
nbc_pft_brownsreax_250929.jpg
02:44
Lions-Browns score ‘doesn’t tell story of game’
nbc_pft_jaxsondartdebut_250929.jpg
05:21
Dart ‘gave the Giants a lift’ vs. Chargers
nbc_pft_atlwastenhou_250929.jpg
04:29
Falcons offense rebounds, Titans faceplant
nbc_pft_billsreax_250929.jpg
04:15
Bills play with their food again vs. Saints
nbc_pft_bearsraiders_250929.jpg
01:24
Bears pull off ‘gutsy’ win vs. Raiders
nbc_pft_mnfpreview_250929.jpg
01:17
Desperation abounds in MNF doubleheader
dnp_nbc_golf_penske16x9_250928.jpg
01:44
Top shots and stats from 2025 Ryder Cup
nbc_pft_steelersvikings_250929.jpg
05:45
Steelers scratch out win over Vikings in Ireland
nbc_pft_coltsrams_250929.jpg
06:21
Rams, Colts should both be confident in starts