Rice is 'a different class' for Arsenal
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Arsenal's comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth to keep the pressure on Manchester City as the Premier League Run In continues.
Salah ‘was a different human being’ v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's impressive 4-2 victory over Tottenham, and Mustoe praises Mohamed Salah for his performance at Anfield.
Manchester City ‘blasted past’ Wolves
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Manchester City's 5-1 beatdown of Wolves, where Erling Haaland scored four goals in a dominant four-goal victory.
Arsenal showcase ‘durability’ in win v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Arsenal for their evolution as a team under Mikel Arteta and discuss how the Gunners were able to come away from the North London Derby with three points against Tottenham.
Klopp’s clash with Salah a ‘terrible look’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe debate over what went down between Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah during Liverpool's 2-2 draw against West Ham at London Stadium.
Man City’s ‘drive and determination’ evident v. NF
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester City's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, where Forest failed to take advantage of their opportunities against a less-than stellar Pep Guardiola side at the City ground.
Arsenal ‘matured’ into Premier League contenders
Gary Lineker joins the 2 Robbies to share his thoughts on Arsenal's growth this season and if they'll be able to hold off Manchester City for the Premier League title.
Why Slot may have a ‘difficult’ time at Liverpool
Gary Lineker joins the 2 Robbies to discuss the reports of Feyenoord's Arne Slot becoming Jurgen Klopp's successor at Liverpool.
Did Klopp make a mistake announcing his departure?
Gary Lineker joins the 2 Robbies to discuss Liverpool's slide and the level of impact Jurgen Klopp's announcement to leave the club this summer has had on the team's performance.
Man City’s ‘drive’ separates them in title race
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Manchester City's dominant 5-1 win over Luton Town in Matchweek 33 and debate over City's defining characteristics in a tight title race.
Liverpool played ‘a shocker’ in loss to Palace
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe take a closer look into Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace and discuss what went wrong for the Reds at Anfield in Matchweek 33.
Isak, Gordon signal Newcastle’s promising future
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Newcastle's approach to their 4-0 win over Tottenham and discuss Ange Postecoglou's tactics in a blowout loss for Spurs.