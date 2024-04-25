Watch Now
Did Klopp make a mistake announcing his departure?
Gary Lineker joins the 2 Robbies to discuss Liverpool's slide and the level of impact Jurgen Klopp's announcement to leave the club this summer has had on the team's performance.
Arsenal ‘matured’ into Premier League contenders
Gary Lineker joins the 2 Robbies to share his thoughts on Arsenal's growth this season and if they'll be able to hold off Manchester City for the Premier League title.
Why Slot may have a ‘difficult’ time at Liverpool
Gary Lineker joins the 2 Robbies to discuss the reports of Feyenoord's Arne Slot becoming Jurgen Klopp's successor at Liverpool.
Man City’s ‘drive’ separates them in title race
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Manchester City's dominant 5-1 win over Luton Town in Matchweek 33 and debate over City's defining characteristics in a tight title race.
Liverpool played ‘a shocker’ in loss to Palace
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe take a closer look into Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace and discuss what went wrong for the Reds at Anfield in Matchweek 33.
Isak, Gordon signal Newcastle’s promising future
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Newcastle's approach to their 4-0 win over Tottenham and discuss Ange Postecoglou's tactics in a blowout loss for Spurs.
Did Arsenal make too many changes v. Aston Villa?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's 2-0 loss to Aston Villa and discuss Mikel Arteta's changes to the squad entering the match.
Keeping Ten Hag would be a ‘waste of time’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Bournemouth in Matchweek 33 and debate over Erik ten Hag's future at the club following another poor performance against the Cherries.
Fan Fest recap; Advantage Arsenal in PL title race
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle are back with a special episode from Nashville during Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest to recap Matchweek 32
Muniz has ‘potential of doing great things’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Fulham's stunning 3-0 win over Tottenham and discuss the impact 22-year-old Rodrigo Muniz is having for the Cottagers.
West Ham fail to impose their will v. Aston Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe explain what went wrong for the Hammers after they surrendered a 1-0 lead late sto Aston Villa in what ended up as a draw at London Stadium in Matchweek 29.
Robinson, Muniz star for Fulham against Tottenham
For the first time in 2 Robbies history, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe pick their underappreciated performers of the week together following Fulham's stunning victory against Tottenham at Craven Cottage.