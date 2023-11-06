Watch Now
Doku offers 'another dynamic' to Man City's attack
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe heap praise on Jeremy Doku's most recent man of the match performance against Bournemouth, and discuss his ceiling playing at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.
Up Next
Man United struggling despite win over Fulham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Manchester United's marginal win over Fulham, and discuss Erik ten Hag's ability to improve the team's level of play moving forward.
Diaz saves ‘erratic’ Liverpool v. Luton Town
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Liverpool and Luton Town's "incredible" 1-1 draw, where Luis Diaz salvaged a point for the Reds late in stoppage time at Kenilworth Road.
Is VAR to blame for Arsenal’s loss to Newcastle?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Machweek 11 in the Premier League, and have an in-depth discussion regarding Newcastle's controversial win over Arsenal.
Ayew ‘gives his all’ for Crystal Palace
Robbie Earle explains why Jordan Ayew is his underappreciated performer following his impressive showing for Crystal Palace over the weekend against Burnley at Turf Moor.
Lascelles steps up for Newcastle against Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe explains why Jamaal Lascelles is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance in Newcastle United's win over Arsenal in Matchweek 11.
‘Ange-Ball comes through again’ for Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe break down the positives and negatives in Tottenham's gutsy but labored derby victory over Crystal Palace.
Nketiah proves Arsenal can rotate in Blades rout
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle analyze Mikel Arteta's astute tactical selections and Eddie Nketiah's masterful hat trick in Arsenal's 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield United.
Assessing ten Hag’s questionable tactics v. City
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle react to Man United's curious setup against Man City and how the reigning champions dismantled their archrivals with ease at Old Trafford.
Brentford expose Chelsea’s deficiencies at ST, GK
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe assess their primary concerns in Chelsea's squad after Mauricio Pochettino's side slumped to another unimpressive home defeat to Brentford.
Mbeumo continues to shine for Brentford
Robbie Earle explains why Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Mustoe: Vicario ‘a really big upgrade’ for Spurs
Robbie Mustoe explains why Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is his underappreciated performer of the week following Spurs' win over Crystal Palace.