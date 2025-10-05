 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Maresca building Chelsea into contenders

October 5, 2025 05:21 PM
Robbie Earle praises Enzo Maresca for the way he has handled criticism from the media and fans while proving to be one of the elite tacticians in the Premier League.

nbc_pl_2rob_mustoeua_251005.jpg
03:38
Mustoe: Calafiori playing ‘on a different level’
nbc_pl_2rob_preview_251005.jpg
03:13
Will Liverpool bounce back against Man United?
nbc_pl_2rob_tzclip_251005.jpg
01:31
Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool
nbc_pl_plupdatev2_251005.jpg
13:12
PL Update: Newcastle stand tall against Forest
nbc_pl_lowedown_251005.jpg
05:45
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites
nbc_pl_haalandintvv2_251005.jpg
01:52
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
nbc_pl_grealishintv_251005.jpg
02:43
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
nbc_pl_angeintv_251005.jpg
03:42
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
nbc_pl_mw7allgoals_251005.jpg
11:25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcpepintv_251005.jpg
05:41
Guardiola reacts to 250th Premier League win
nbc_pl_bremc_251005.jpg
08:27
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man City Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_bremcpostgame_251005.jpg
05:12
‘Phenomenal’ Haaland lifts Man City past Brentford
nbc_pl_evertoncp_251005.jpg
10:52
Extended HLs: Everton v. Crystal Palace MWK 7
nbc_pl_astonvillaburnley_251005.jpg
09:10
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Burnley Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_mcgoal1v2_251005.jpg
01:26
Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead
nbc_pl_evecppostgamev2_251005.jpg
50
Warnock: ‘Palace missed big, big opportunities’
nbc_pl_wolbha_251005.jpg
11:19
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brighton Matchweek 7
nbc_pl_newnf_251005.jpg
10:19
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest MWK 7
nbc_pl_evertongoal2_251005.jpg
01:28
Grealish nets 93rd-minute winner against Palace
nbc_pl_burnelygoal_251005.jpg
48
Ugochukwu’s header gives Burnley hope v. Villa
nbc_pl_newgoal2v2_251005.jpg
03:11
Woltemade’s penalty gives Newcastle 2-0 lead
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_251005.jpg
55
Van Hecke heads Brighton level with Wolves
nbc_pl_astonvillagoal2_251005.jpg
01:07
Malen’s brace gives Villa 2-1 lead over Burnley
nbc_pl_newgoal1_251005.jpg
01:41
Guimaraes blasts Newcastle 1-0 in front of Forest
nbc_pl_crystalgoal1_251005.jpg
01:12
Munoz slots home Palace’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_astonvilla1_251005.jpg
01:25
Malen strikes Aston Villa 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_251005.jpg
01:13
Verbruggen’s own goal gives Wolves 1-0 lead
nbc_pl_pereiraredcard_251005.jpg
01:10
Pereira receives straight red card for dissent
nbc_pl_angediscussion_251005.jpg
04:09
Is Ange already on the Nottingham Forest hot seat?
nbc_pl_vvdintv_251004.jpg
05:13
Van Dijk: Liverpool must overcome ‘tough moment’

Latest Clips

justinfields.jpg
03:45
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’
nbc_pft_panthersdolphins_251006.jpg
02:10
Dowdle runs over Dolphins in comeback win
USATSI_27255973_copy.jpg
02:57
Why Bengals’ ‘atrocious’ play spotlights Taylor
nbc_pft_vikingsbrowns_251006.jpg
05:11
Can O’Connell transform Wentz with McCarthy out?
dnp_nbc_nba_fivehottakesV2_251001.jpg
12:13
Bucks are ‘out of bullets’ in talks with Giannis
nbc_pft_waschargers_251006.jpg
05:14
Do Chargers have enough answers after Week 5 loss?
nbc_pft_giantssaintsrecap_251006.jpg
03:25
Turnovers lead to ‘disappointing’ loss for Giants
nbc_pft_texravrecap_251006.jpg
06:57
Ravens are in ‘new territory’ after blowout loss
nbc_pft_billsafc_251006.jpg
02:56
Bills in for ‘a bigger fight than they realize’
nbc_pft_diggs_251006.jpg
07:43
Pats’ ‘faith’ in Diggs pays off in return to BUF
nbc_pft_refsreax_251006.jpg
03:08
Analyzing officiating ‘inconsistencies’ in DEN-PHI
nbc_pft_eaglesreax_251006.jpg
14:56
Eagles feel ‘handcuffed’ on offense amid struggles
nbc_pft_broncosreax_251006.jpg
05:26
Broncos prove they’re a ‘Super Bowl-caliber team’
nbc_nfl_psnffrecap_v2_251005.jpg
10:09
Maye, Diggs push Patriots to win over Bills
nbc_nfl_coltsraidersdisc_251006.jpg
02:35
Colts are one of AFC’s top teams after Week 5 win
nbc_nfl_henryintv_251005.jpg
06:57
Henry praises Vrabel, Diggs after beating Bills
nbc_snf_nepostgameint_251005.jpg
02:44
Patriots beat Bills with ‘good team ball’
nbc_snf_nebuflites_251005.jpg
51
Highlights: Patriots beat Bills on late field goal
nbc_snf_nefgtotakelead_251005.jpg
01:07
Borregales crushes game-winning field goal
nbc_nba_pg_lalvgsw_251005.jpg
01:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Warriors
nbc_snf_bufcolemantd_251005.jpg
50
Coleman TD helps Bills cut into Patriots lead
nbc_fnia_speedround_251005.jpg
10:00
Speed Round: Week 5 true or false
nbc_snf_nestevensontd2_251005.jpg
53
Stevenson scores second TD untouched
nbc_fnia_buccsseattle_251005.jpg
05:08
Mayfield, Darnold dazzle in Week 5 shootout
nbc_fnia_broncoseagles_251005.jpg
07:20
Broncos, Nix hand Eagles first loss of season
nbc_snf_bufsamueltd_251005.jpg
44
Allen finds Samuel for first TD of NE-BUF
nbc_snf_bufcrowdhype_251005.jpg
58
Jackson leads Bills crowd in electric chant
nbc_fnia_floriojets_251005.jpg
46
Skycam a storyline in multiple Week 5 games
nbc_nas_whatdriversaid_251005.jpg
19:51
NASCAR Cup drivers recap Roval playoff race
nbc_nas_postracehit_251005.jpg
02:55
Recapping late battles at the Roval playoff race