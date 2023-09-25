Watch Now
How long will it take to fix Chelsea?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine the current state of Chelsea following a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, and debate over the team's uncertain future under Mauricio Pochettino.
Man City’s success built on ‘great recruitment’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap 10-men Manchester City's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, and discuss the club's ability to recruit players at an elite level.
Key takeaways from thrilling North London derby
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Mikel Arteta's decision to supplant Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya as Arsenal's No. 1 goalkeeper and recap this past weekend's North London derby against Tottenham.
Van de Ven ‘quietly proving’ his place in PL
Robbie Mustoe explains why Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven is his underappreciated performer of the week following his performance in the North London derby against Arsenal.
Branthwaite shines for Everton against Brentford
Robbie Earle explains why Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance for the Toffees in a win over Brentford.
Will Raya dethrone Ramsdale as Arsenal’s No. 1?
Lee Dixon joins Robbie Mustoe to share their takeaways from Arsenal's narrow 1-0 win over Everton, including the brewing battle between the sticks between David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.
‘League 2' level finishing haunts Chelsea again
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon try to make sense of why Chelsea couldn't muster a single goal despite their dominance against Bournemouth.
City kick into gear with scary ease v. West Ham
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon marvel at Manchester City and Erling Haaland's ability to seize control of the match against West Ham even after the Irons landed the opening blow.
Liverpool rediscover form in 2nd half v. Wolves
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon discuss the adjustments Jurgen Klopp made at halftime to ignite Liverpool's comeback win over Wolves at Molineux.
Off-field drama clearly derailing Man United
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon debate how much Manchester United's off-field distractions are leaking onto the pitch after Erik ten Hag's squad suffered a harrowing 3-1 defeat at home to Brighton.
Can Richarlison, Spurs build on early momentum?
Robbie Mustoe and Lee Dixon dig through the many facets of Tottenham's red-hot start and discuss whether Ange Postecoglou's squad can sustain their form over the course of the season.
Ward-Prowse showcasing all-around game at West Ham
Robbie Mustoe explains why West Ham United's James Ward-Prowse is his underappreciated performer of the week following his performance against Manchester City.