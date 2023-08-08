 Skip navigation
Top News

MX 2023 Washougal Jett Lawrence arms high at finish line.jpg
Unadilla Motocross by the numbers: Jett Lawrence could clinch Pro Motocross championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Travis Kelce
2023 Rotoworld Fantasy Football Draft Guide Teasers Hub
Syndication: The Record
5 Running Backs with League-Winning Potential

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_alexfitzpatrickintv_230808.jpg
Alex Fitzpatrick’s ‘hard work paying off’
nbc_golf_gt_lucasgloverintv_230808.jpg
Glover’s mindset helping reignite putting game
nbc_golf_gt_jonrahmintvv2_230808.jpg
Rahm: 2024 schedule will have a ‘better cadence’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

How will newly promoted clubs fare this PL season?

August 8, 2023 12:12 PM
The 2 Robbies share their expectations for Luton Town, Burnley and Sheffield United as they attempt to stick in the top flight during the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_t2reverton_230808.jpg
2:40
Everton lack depth, quality entering new season
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rmancityexpectations_230808.jpg
8:36
Can Man City follow up treble with PL four-peat?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_totorche_230808.jpg
12:26
Are Spurs or Chelsea the tougher rebuilding job?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rnonbigsix_230808.jpg
12:57
Most exciting non Big Six club this season?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rwestham_230808.jpg
2:41
Are West Ham setting Moyes up to fail this season?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rtitlechallengers_230808.jpg
31:20
Who can challenge Man City for 2023-24 PL title?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesfull_230528.jpg
11:50
Premier League Championship Sunday 2023 review
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rmcunderappreciated_230521.jpg
6:47
Unsung heroes from Man City’s three-peat team
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rbloom_230514.jpg
3:19
Bloom making Brighton example for rest of PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rfrank_230514.jpg
2:01
Frank is making his case to jump to the next level
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rkiwior_230507.jpg
2:16
Kiwior stabilizing Arsenal amid defensive issues
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2raguerd_230507.jpg
2:06
Aguerd carrying over World Cup form for West Ham
Now Playing