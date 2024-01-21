 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_wcbb_clarkcollisionv2_240121.jpg
Caitlin Clark, Buckeyes fan collide after Ohio State upsets Iowa
PNC Championship - Final Round
TaylorMade’s filing for ‘Sunday Red’ a sign of Tiger’s next look?
Homa's shot quality shines in Farmers win
Full field: Defending champ Homa headlines at Torrey Pines

Top Clips

nbc_snf_tampatdotton_240121.jpg
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
nbc_pl_uamustoejota_240121.jpg
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise
nbc_wcbb_clarkcollisionv2_240121.jpg
Clark collision showcases risk of court storming

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_wcbb_clarkcollisionv2_240121.jpg
Caitlin Clark, Buckeyes fan collide after Ohio State upsets Iowa
PNC Championship - Final Round
TaylorMade’s filing for ‘Sunday Red’ a sign of Tiger’s next look?
Homa's shot quality shines in Farmers win
Full field: Defending champ Homa headlines at Torrey Pines

Top Clips

nbc_snf_tampatdotton_240121.jpg
Otton hauls in TD pass to tie game before halftime
nbc_pl_uamustoejota_240121.jpg
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise
nbc_wcbb_clarkcollisionv2_240121.jpg
Clark collision showcases risk of court storming

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Ings' effort for West Ham deserves praise

January 21, 2024 04:09 PM
Robbie Earle explains why Danny Ings is his underappreciated performer of the week following his solid performance for West Ham in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.
Up Next
nbc_pl_uamustoejota_240121.jpg
1:07
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_eveavl_240116.jpg
4:02
Everton frustrate Aston Villa in ‘nasty’ clash
Now Playing
MicrosoftTeams-image_(100).png
13:41
Man City looking scary with ‘refreshed’ De Bruyne
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_cheful_240116.jpg
14:27
Is Fernandes becoming a liability for Chelsea?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_mutot_240116.jpg
18:43
Manchester United looked ‘flat’ against Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_mustoeua_bobb_240114.jpg
3:12
Bobb is a ‘special talent’ at Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_earleua_hojbjerg_240114.jpg
3:05
Hojbjerg puts on ‘professional performance’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsmidseasonawards_240102.jpg
8:14
Mid-season underappreciated starting XI
Now Playing
nbc_pl_earleonsalah_240102.jpg
3:35
Salah has ‘redefined’ the role of a PL winger
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mustoeongibbswhite_240102.jpg
3:17
Gibbs-White showcasing ‘real talent’ at Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesearle_231230.jpg
2:47
Trafford one to watch for the future at Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmustoe_231230.jpg
2:00
Wood proving himself under new manager at Forest
Now Playing