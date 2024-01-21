Watch Now
Ings' effort for West Ham deserves praise
Robbie Earle explains why Danny Ings is his underappreciated performer of the week following his solid performance for West Ham in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.
Up Next
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise
Why Liverpool's Jota deserves more praise
Robbie Mustoe explains why Diogo Jota is his underappreciated performer of the week following his brace for Liverpool during his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth.
Everton frustrate Aston Villa in ‘nasty’ clash
Everton frustrate Aston Villa in 'nasty' clash
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Everton's draw against Aston Villa, and discuss where Aston Villa struggled against the Toffees' physicality at Goodison Park.
Man City looking scary with ‘refreshed’ De Bruyne
Man City looking scary with 'refreshed' De Bruyne
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Manchester City's performance against Newcastle, led by Kevin De Bruyne, who reminded the Premier League why his side are the team to beat this season.
Is Fernandes becoming a liability for Chelsea?
Is Fernandes becoming a liability for Chelsea?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Chelsea's win over Fulham and debate over Enzo Fernandes' place in the squad as he continues to underwhelm in the Blues' midfield.
Manchester United looked ‘flat’ against Tottenham
Manchester United looked 'flat' against Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester United's 2-2 draw against Tottenham and discuss Erik ten Hag's tactics as the Red Devils put on another lackluster performance.
Bobb is a ‘special talent’ at Manchester City
Bobb is a 'special talent' at Manchester City
Robbie Mustoe explains why Oscar Bobb is his underappreciated performer of the week following his game-winning goal for Manchester City against Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Hojbjerg puts on ‘professional performance’
Hojbjerg puts on 'professional performance'
Robbie Earle explains why Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is his underappreciated performer of the week following Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Mid-season underappreciated starting XI
Mid-season underappreciated starting XI
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their mid-season underappreciated starting XIs following Matchweek 20 of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.
Salah has ‘redefined’ the role of a PL winger
Salah has 'redefined' the role of a PL winger
Robbie Earle explains why Mohamed Salah, despite being Liverpool's star forward, is his underappreciated performer of the week following his brace against Newcastle United.
Gibbs-White showcasing ‘real talent’ at Forest
Gibbs-White showcasing 'real talent' at Forest
Robbie Mustoe explains why Morgan Gibbs-White is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar performance for Nottingham Forest in a landmark win victory over Manchester United.
Trafford one to watch for the future at Burnley
Trafford one to watch for the future at Burnley
Robbie Earle explains why James Trafford is his underappreciated performer of the week following his impressive showing between the sticks for Burnley despite losing to Liverpool.