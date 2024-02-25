Liverpool's Carabao Cup win 'a massive statement'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner.jpg
Austin Forkner suffers spine and scapula injuries in Arlington crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Atlanta crash takes place on Lap 2, collects 16 cars
AUTO: FEB 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR penalizes Joey Logano for glove violation; Logano will start at the rear

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_urivslasallev2_240225__413096.jpg
MBB Highlights: La Salle cruises past Rhode Island
nbc_pl_uaearlesilva_240225.jpg
Silva ‘has lots of upside’ as Fulham’s manager
nbc_pl_uamustoekelleher_240225.jpg
Kelleher was ‘tremendous’ for Liverpool v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 07 Arlington Austin Forkner.jpg
Austin Forkner suffers spine and scapula injuries in Arlington crash
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Atlanta crash takes place on Lap 2, collects 16 cars
AUTO: FEB 24 NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
NASCAR penalizes Joey Logano for glove violation; Logano will start at the rear

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_urivslasallev2_240225__413096.jpg
MBB Highlights: La Salle cruises past Rhode Island
nbc_pl_uaearlesilva_240225.jpg
Silva ‘has lots of upside’ as Fulham’s manager
nbc_pl_uamustoekelleher_240225.jpg
Kelleher was ‘tremendous’ for Liverpool v. Chelsea

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Liverpool's Carabao Cup win 'a massive statement'

February 25, 2024 03:53 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Liverpool's thrilling victory over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.
Up Next
nbc_pl_uaearlesilva_240225.jpg
3:39
Silva ‘has lots of upside’ as Fulham’s manager
Now Playing
nbc_pl_uamustoekelleher_240225.jpg
4:21
Kelleher was ‘tremendous’ for Liverpool v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_manuluton_240220.jpg
10:48
Man United ‘not good enough’ to control games
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_arsburnley_240220.jpg
11:28
Arsenal have ‘the most controlling football’ in PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_livbrentford_240220.jpg
8:31
Liverpool’s ‘attacking quality’ on display v. Bees
Now Playing
nbc_pl_robbies_chelseamc_240220.jpg
22:20
Chelsea ‘were incredible’ against Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240218.jpg
3:20
Gusto is going to be a ‘future star’ at Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robearle_240218.jpg
1:32
Welbeck has ‘redefined’ himself under De Zerbi
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robhaaland_240213.jpg
4:01
Haaland was ‘world class’ for Man City v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robliverpool_240213.jpg
11:27
Liverpool outlast competitive Burnley at Anfield
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmoyesarsenal_240213.jpg
11:30
Arsenal’s 6-0 win showed ‘high-level coaching’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmu_240213.jpg
10:59
Man United aren’t ‘controlling games enough’
Now Playing