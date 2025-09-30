 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 4: Tyreek Hill injury fallout
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times, how to watch
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: First-round tee times, TV times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_t2r_cpliverecap_250930_copy.jpg
Liverpool ‘got torn apart’ by Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_t2r_bremanurecap_250930.jpg
Amorim ‘is just not working’ at Manchester United
nbc_pl_t2r_newarsrecap_250930.jpg
Arsenal overcome Newcastle in dramatic comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: New York Jets at Miami Dolphins
10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 4: Tyreek Hill injury fallout
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times, how to watch
Syndication: The Clarion-Ledger
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: First-round tee times, TV times, how to watch

Top Clips

nbc_pl_t2r_cpliverecap_250930_copy.jpg
Liverpool ‘got torn apart’ by Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_t2r_bremanurecap_250930.jpg
Amorim ‘is just not working’ at Manchester United
nbc_pl_t2r_newarsrecap_250930.jpg
Arsenal overcome Newcastle in dramatic comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is Maresca feeling the pressure at Chelsea?

September 30, 2025 12:16 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe assess the current state of Chelsea following their third-successive loss in all competitions after falling to Brighton at home over the weekend.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_t2r_cpliverecap_250930_copy.jpg
10:23
Liverpool ‘got torn apart’ by Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_t2r_bremanurecap_250930.jpg
06:20
Amorim ‘is just not working’ at Manchester United
nbc_pl_t2r_newarsrecap_250930.jpg
14:48
Arsenal overcome Newcastle in dramatic comeback
nbc_pl_premiereleagueupdate_250929.jpg
08:30
PL Update: West Ham fight back against Everton
nbc_pl_evertonwesthamv2_250929.jpg
10:31
Extended HLs: Everton v. West Ham Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_davidmoyes_250929.jpg
04:32
Moyes shares where Everton fell short v. West Ham
nbc_pl_nunointanddiscussion_250929.jpg
04:44
Nuno proud of West Ham’s performance v. Everton
nbc_pl_bowensummervilleint_250929.jpg
03:31
West Ham are ‘heading in the right direction’
nbc_pl_postgamereaction_250929.jpg
03:17
West Ham show life against ‘stodgy’ Everton
nbc_pl_mw6allgoals_250929.jpg
15:12
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250929.jpg
01:24
Bowen smashes West Ham level at 1-1 with Everton
nbc_pl_evertongoal1_250929.jpg
01:10
Keane heads Everton 1-0 in front of West Ham
GettyImages-2237710951_copy__625595.jpg
12:10
Chelsea enter ‘massive’ fixture with Liverpool
GettyImages-2237703181_copy.jpg
03:04
Is Nuno the right fit at West Ham?
nbc_pl_earlua_250929.jpg
03:18
Welbeck ‘an absolute diamond’ for Brighton
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250929.jpg
01:48
Liverpool ‘too much’ for Chelsea to handle
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250929.jpg
01:47
Palace’s defense was ‘absolutely outstanding’
nbc_pl_update_250928.jpg
11:25
PL Update: Arsenal fight back against Newcastle
nbc_pl_lowedown_250928.jpg
05:27
Lowe Down: Crystal Palace need to extend Glasner
nbc_pl_howeintv_250928.jpg
01:31
Howe: Newcastle gave it everything against Arsenal
nbc_pl_artetaintv_250928.jpg
02:20
Arteta praises Arsenal’s ‘tremendous’ substitutes
nbc_pl_newars_250928.jpg
14:32
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Arsenal Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_sakamerinointv_250928.jpg
02:58
Saka, Merino discuss Arsenal’s ‘unbelievable’ win
nbc_pl_newarspostgame_250928.jpg
05:12
Reactions from Arsenal’s comeback win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250928.jpg
01:39
Gabriel’s 96th-minute header gives Arsenal lead
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250928.jpg
59
Merino’s header puts Arsenal level with Newcastle
nbc_pl_newgoal1_250928.jpg
01:41
Woltemade heads in Newcastle’s opener v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_avlful_250928.jpg
12:42
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Fulham Matchweek 6
nbc_pl_avlfulpostgame_250928.jpg
01:52
Villa complete comeback v. Fulham for first win
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_250928.jpg
01:37
Buendia puts Aston Villa 3-1 up over Fulham

Latest Clips

fields_hall.jpg
01:47
Jets should ‘get enough going’ against Cowboys
nbc_bte_nlchamps_250930.jpg
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market
nbc_bte_lionsatbengals_250930.jpg
02:00
Lions-Bengals a ‘good opportunity’ to bet the over
nbc_bte_wschamps_250930.jpg
01:48
Back Yankees at price to win World Series
nbc_bte_broncoseagles_250930.jpg
01:22
Expect defensive battle between Eagles, Broncos
nbc_pft_harbaughlamar_250930.jpg
09:34
How Ravens will fare without Lamar
nbc_pft_winston_250930.jpg
07:10
Why Bengals could benefit from Winston at QB
nbc_pft_ajbrown_250930.jpg
03:56
Sirianni addresses Brown’s tweet, lackluster stats
nbc_pft_bengalsburrow_250930.jpg
11:25
Why Bengals need Burrow to be competitive
nbc_pft_nflinjuryupdates_250930.jpg
02:15
NFL Week 5 injury updates: Nabers, Purdy, Alt
nbc_pft_johnmaracancer_250930.jpg
01:15
Giants owner Mara announces cancer diagnosis
nbc_pft_realdealorfooldsgold_250930.jpg
15:23
Real Deal or Fool’s Gold: PIT, IND, LAC, JAX
nbc_pft_jetsnotgoodenough_250930.jpg
10:12
Jets ‘aren’t good enough’ to overcome mistakes
nbc_pft_aaronglennonpenalties_250930.jpg
07:44
McCourty shares hilarious story about penalties
nbc_pft_dolphinshitormiss_250930.jpg
02:11
Dolphins’ offense ‘is either on or off’
nbc_pft_darrenwaller_250930.jpg
03:09
Waller proves he can still have an impact
nbc_pft_tyreekhillinjury_250930.jpg
12:21
Hill to miss rest of year with dislocated knee
nbc_pft_mnfdoubleheader_250930.jpg
09:52
Analyzing how MNF doubleheader affects consumers
nbc_golf_rydercupfansv2_250929.jpg
09:47
Lavner: Changing envelope rule a tricky situation
nbc_roto_top5centers_250929.jpg
01:55
Jokic and Wembanyama sit atop NBA fantasy rankings
durant_new.jpg
01:53
Elite fantasy forwards set for ‘excellent’ seasons
nbc_roto_pickens_250929.jpg
01:25
Pickens’ fantasy upside is contingent on Lamb
nbc_roto_jeanty_250929.jpg
01:24
‘Want to see more’ from Jeanty after Week 4 surge
nbc_roto_lamar_250929.jpg
01:25
Ravens’ fantasy pieces hinge on Lamar’s status
nbc_roto_nabers_250929.jpg
01:35
Fantasy fallout from Nabers’ season-ending injury
nbc_pst_galaliverpool_250929.jpg
11:21
Liverpool face ‘tricky test’ against Galatasaray
nbc_pst_barcapsg_250929.jpg
07:48
Barcelona v. PSG prepared to put on a ‘show’
nbc_pst_chelseabenfica_250929.jpg
09:38
Chelsea welcome Mourinho back to Stamford Bridge
nbc_roto_top5guards_250929.jpg
01:34
Fantasy guards to draft after SGA, Doncic, Edwards
nbc_wnba_feverforcegm5_250929.jpg
14:58
Fever playing with ‘sense of urgency’ against Aces