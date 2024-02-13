Watch Now
Liverpool outlast competitive Burnley at Anfield
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's 3-1 win against Burnley at Anfield and
Haaland was 'world class' for Man City v. Everton
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Manchester City's 2-0 win over Everton and discuss the level of impact Erling Haaland made with another dominant performance in front of goal.
Man United aren't 'controlling games enough'
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Manchester United's win over Aston Villa, their need for consistency in defensive play moving forward, Erik ten Hag's future, and more.
Trossard is 'a little diamond' for Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe explains why Leandro Trossard is his underappreciated performer of the week following Arsenal's dominant 6-0 victory over West Ham United in Matchweek 24.
Quansah 'starting to make a mark' at Liverpool
Robbie Earle explains why Jarell Quansah is his underappreciated performer of the week following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Burnley in Matchweek 24.
Garnacho 'is a special talent' for Man United
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Manchester United's youth on display in an impressive performance against West Ham in Matchweek 23.
Everton have an 'amazing drive' under Dyche
Robbi Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Everton's 2-2 draw against Tottenham, where the Toffees fought back to salvage a point late at Goodison Park in Matchweek 23.
Pochettino making Potter 'look better' at Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Chelsea's performance in a 4-2 defeat to Wolves at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 23.
Arsenal win defining match against Liverpool
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Liverpool in Matchweek 23 to get back into the Premier League title race.
Barkley 'one of the best' midfielders in PL
Robbie Mustoe explains why Ross Barkley is his underappreciated performer of the week following his strong performance for Luton Town against Newcastle in Matchweek 23.
Jorginho set the tone for Arsenal v. Liverpool
Robbie Earle explains why Jorginho is his underappreciated performer of the week following his dominant midfield display for Arsenal in a win over Liverpool in Matchweek 23.
Bradley can be Liverpool's 'bona fide right back'
Robbie Mustoe thinks Conor Bradley has all the makings of the complete package for Liverpool after the 20-year-old continued his marvelous introduction with a goal and two assists against Chelsea.