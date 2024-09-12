Watch Now
Week 2 preview: Bears vs. Texans
Chris Simms and Mike Florio preview the Sunday Night Football showdown against the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans, where C.J. Stroud looks to make a statement against rookie Caleb Williams.
Up Next
Is Haaland an ‘underappreciated player?’
Is Haaland an 'underappreciated player?'
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle praise Erling Haaland's hat-trick performance for Manchester City in their 3-1 win against West Ham at London Stadium in Matchweek 3.
Debating Rice’s controversial red card v. Brighton
Debating Rice's controversial red card v. Brighton
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Arsenal's hard-fought draw against Everton and Declan Rice's controversial red card in Matchweek 3.
Bournemouth pull off dramatic comeback v. Everton
Bournemouth pull off dramatic comeback v. Everton
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their thoughts on Bournemouth's unbelievable late comeback against Everton at Goodison Park in Matchweek 3.
Slot’s changes ‘working brilliantly well’ so far
Slot's changes 'working brilliantly well' so far
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle have an in-depth discussion regarding Manchester United following their 3-0 loss to an impressive Liverpool side at Old Trafford.
Ndiaye is ‘a breath of fresh air for Everton’
Ndiaye is 'a breath of fresh air for Everton'
Robbie Mustoe explains why Iliman Ndiaye is his underappreciated performer following Everton's emotional rollercoaster of a loss to Bournemouth.
Gravenberch can be a ‘very important player’
Gravenberch can be a 'very important player'
Robbie Earle explains why Ryan Gravenberch is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout showing at Old Trafford against Manchester United.
Juxtaposing Slot’s tactics v. Klopp’s tactics
Juxtaposing Slot's tactics v. Klopp's tactics
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Arne Slot's first match at Anfield in charge of Liverpool which was a 2-0 win against Brentford in Matchweek 2.
Brighton punish Man Utd’s ‘unacceptable’ defending
Brighton punish Man Utd's 'unacceptable' defending
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Brighton's 2-1 win against Manchester United at the Amex in Matchweek 2.
Chelsea own ‘performance of the weekend’ v. Wolves
Chelsea own 'performance of the weekend' v. Wolves
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe to Chelsea's astonishing 6-2 win against Wolves at the Molineux in Matchweek 2.
Raya already made ‘save of the season’ v. Villa
Raya already made 'save of the season' v. Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss their main takeaways from Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 2.
Maresca’s Chelsea showed ‘very exciting signs’
Maresca's Chelsea showed 'very exciting signs'
Robbie Earle explains why Enzo Maresca is his underappreciated performer of the week following Chelsea's impressive 6-2 win against Wolves.