 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympic Ice Hockey Final
100th anniversary of the Winter Olympics: Flashback to Chamonix 1924
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Consumer Cellular joins RFK Racing for 2024
Illinois v Maryland
Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois, Michigan State trending up

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_baileygolfshoes_240124.jpg
Street-style golf shoes the trend for 2024
nbc_golf_tigerattorreypine_240124.jpg
Players talk memories of Tiger at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_gt_fitzpatricksketchers_240124.jpg
Sketchers helping elevate Fitzpatrick’s golf game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympic Ice Hockey Final
100th anniversary of the Winter Olympics: Flashback to Chamonix 1924
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Consumer Cellular joins RFK Racing for 2024
Illinois v Maryland
Big Ten College Basketball Power Rankings: Illinois, Michigan State trending up

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_baileygolfshoes_240124.jpg
Street-style golf shoes the trend for 2024
nbc_golf_tigerattorreypine_240124.jpg
Players talk memories of Tiger at Torrey Pines
nbc_golf_gt_fitzpatricksketchers_240124.jpg
Sketchers helping elevate Fitzpatrick’s golf game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Nunez steps up for Liverpool against Bournemouth

January 23, 2024 05:26 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe explain why Darwin Nunez's emergence and Diogo Jota's goal-scoring ability can help guide Liverpool through the second half of the season in what's shaping up to be a tight title race.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robbiesivantoney_240123.jpg
10:50
Toney showcased ‘passion’ in return for Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbieshodgsonseat_240123.jpg
8:31
Arsenal were ‘almost perfect’ v. Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_uaearleings_240121.jpg
2:33
Ings’ effort for West Ham deserves praise
Now Playing
nbc_pl_uamustoejota_240121.jpg
1:07
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_eveavl_240116.jpg
4:02
Everton frustrate Aston Villa in ‘nasty’ clash
Now Playing
MicrosoftTeams-image_(100).png
13:41
Man City looking scary with ‘refreshed’ De Bruyne
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_cheful_240116.jpg
14:27
Is Fernandes becoming a liability for Chelsea?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_mutot_240116.jpg
18:43
Manchester United looked ‘flat’ against Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_mustoeua_bobb_240114.jpg
3:12
Bobb is a ‘special talent’ at Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_earleua_hojbjerg_240114.jpg
3:05
Hojbjerg puts on ‘professional performance’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsmidseasonawards_240102.jpg
8:14
Mid-season underappreciated starting XI
Now Playing
nbc_pl_earleonsalah_240102.jpg
3:35
Salah has ‘redefined’ the role of a PL winger
Now Playing