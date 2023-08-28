Watch Now
Postecoglou 'totally changed the outlook' at Spurs
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Tottenham's 2-0 win over Bournemouth over the weekend and explain how Ange Postecoglou's tactics have elevated Spurs' level of play.
Up Next
Takeaways, controversy from Liverpool’s comeback
Takeaways, controversy from Liverpool's comeback
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle debate whether Trent Alexander-Arnold should've received an early red card in Liverpool's fightback win against Newcastle, Mohamed Salah's reported imminent departure from Anfield and more.
Is Arteta messing with Arsenal’s winning formula?
Is Arteta messing with Arsenal's winning formula?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Arsenal's struggles to start the season, and wonder if Mikel Arteta is tinkering too much with his lineups and tactics.
Sterling showing maturity, growth at Chelsea
Sterling showing maturity, growth at Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe look back on Chelsea's 3-0 win against Luton Town and explain why they both appreciate Raheem Sterling's growth as a footballer on and off the pitch.
Man United show composure to avoid near disaster
Man United show composure to avoid near disaster
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their takeaways from Manchester United's thrilling two-goal rally against Nottingham Forest.
Earle: Rodri is Manchester City’s ‘Superman’
Earle: Rodri is Manchester City's 'Superman'
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their major takeaways from Manchester City's 2-1 win over Sheffield United over the weekend.
Cash steps up for Aston Villa in win over Burnley
Cash steps up for Aston Villa in win over Burnley
Robbie Mustoe explains why Matty Cash is his underappreciated performer of the week following his two-goal performance over the weekend in Aston Villa's 3-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Earle: Moyes deserves a ‘bit more love’
Earle: Moyes deserves a 'bit more love'
Robbie Earle explains why West Ham United manager David Moyes is his underappreciated performer of the week following West Ham United's impressive 3-1 win over Brighton.
Ange-Ball shines in Spurs’ 2-0 win over Man United
Ange-Ball shines in Spurs' 2-0 win over Man United
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe assess what they saw from both Tottenham and Manchester United after Spurs gave Ange Postecoglou a 2-0 victory in his home debut.
Liverpool show why they’re flawed title contenders
Liverpool show why they're flawed title contenders
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle dissect the good and the bad from Liverpool in the Reds' rollicking comeback win against Bournemouth.
Chelsea learn ‘painful lesson’ in loss to West Ham
Chelsea learn 'painful lesson' in loss to West Ham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe saw some silver linings but were largely unimpressed by Chelsea's sloppy showing in a 3-1 defeat to hard-working West Ham.
Can Man City pull off PL four-peat without KDB?
Can Man City pull off PL four-peat without KDB?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle argue over Manchester City's status as title favorites after they produced another impressive performance without Kevin De Bruyne and sank high-powered Newcastle.