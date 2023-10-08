Watch Now
Romero showcasing poise under Postecoglou
Robbie Earle explains why Cristian Romero is his underappreciated performer of the week following yet another standout performance for Tottenham against Luton Town.
McTominay proves he belongs in Man United lineup
Robbie Mustoe explains why Scott McTominay is his underappreciated performer of the week following his heroic game-winning performance against Brentford.
Takeaways from Man City’s rare off day v. Wolves
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe break down what they saw in Man City's 2-1 defeat to Wolves with Pep Guardiola watching from the stands.
Aston Villa, Emery put on masterclass v. Brighton
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle discuss Aston Villa's unexpected 6-1 thumping of Brighton in a matchup of budding Premier League powers.
Why are Man United still struggling for identity?
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle once again attempt to drill down to the root of Manchester United's dysfunction after Erik ten Hag's squad fell at home to a Crystal Palace team that they trounced midweek.
Liverpool impress v. Tottenham despite rotten luck
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe liked what they saw from Liverpool despite leaving north London with nine men and a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.
McGinn ‘was outstanding’ for Villa v. Brighton
Robbie Mustoe explains why John McGinn is his underappreciated performer of the week following Aston Villa's resounding 6-1 win over Brighton.
Edwards silences Luton Town’s critics with win
Robbie Earle explains why Luton Town manager Rob Edwards is his underappreciated performer of the week following Luton Town's first-ever Premier League victory.
Liverpool playing like PL title contenders
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Liverpool's status as Premier League title contenders following a 3-1 win over West Ham United over the weekend, and an overall strong start to the season.
Man City’s success built on ‘great recruitment’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap 10-men Manchester City's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, and discuss the club's ability to recruit players at an elite level.
How long will it take to fix Chelsea?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine the current state of Chelsea following a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa, and debate over the team's uncertain future under Mauricio Pochettino.
Key takeaways from thrilling North London derby
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Mikel Arteta's decision to supplant Aaron Ramsdale with David Raya as Arsenal's No. 1 goalkeeper and recap this past weekend's North London derby against Tottenham.