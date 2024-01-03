Watch Now
Salah has 'redefined' the role of a PL winger
Robbie Earle explains why Mohamed Salah, despite being Liverpool's star forward, is his underappreciated performer of the week following his brace against Newcastle United.
Up Next
Bobb is a ‘special talent’ at Manchester City
Bobb is a 'special talent' at Manchester City
Robbie Mustoe explains why Oscar Bobb is his underappreciated performer of the week following his game-winning goal for Manchester City against Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Hojbjerg puts on ‘professional performance’
Hojbjerg puts on 'professional performance'
Robbie Earle explains why Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is his underappreciated performer of the week following Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Mid-season underappreciated starting XI
Mid-season underappreciated starting XI
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their mid-season underappreciated starting XIs following Matchweek 20 of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.
Gibbs-White showcasing ‘real talent’ at Forest
Gibbs-White showcasing 'real talent' at Forest
Robbie Mustoe explains why Morgan Gibbs-White is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar performance for Nottingham Forest in a landmark win victory over Manchester United.
Trafford one to watch for the future at Burnley
Trafford one to watch for the future at Burnley
Robbie Earle explains why James Trafford is his underappreciated performer of the week following his impressive showing between the sticks for Burnley despite losing to Liverpool.
Wood proving himself under new manager at Forest
Wood proving himself under new manager at Forest
Robbie Mustoe explains why Chris Wood is his underappreciated performer of the week following his hat-trick performance for Nottingham Forest against Newcastle United.
Townsend has proven his quality at Luton Town
Townsend has proven his quality at Luton Town
Robbie Earle explains why Andros Townsend is his underappreciated performer of the week following his game-winning performance for Luton Town against Newcastle United in Matchweek 18.
Paqueta has been a ‘magician’ for West Ham United
Paqueta has been a 'magician' for West Ham United
Robbie Mustoe explains why Lucas Paqueta is his underappreciated performer of the week following his maestro-like performance for West Ham against Manchester United.
Spurs continue to thrill; pressure grows on Cooper
Spurs continue to thrill; pressure grows on Cooper
Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard discuss Tottenham's strong 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, their lack of discipline and Steve Cooper's murky future at the City Ground.
Arsenal top Brighton, look like PL’s best team
Arsenal top Brighton, look like PL's best team
Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard agree that Arsenal continue to be the Premier League's most consistent team after they reclaimed the summit with a 2-0 victory over Brighton.
‘Shell of’ Man United fight valiantly v. Liverpool
'Shell of' Man United fight valiantly v. Liverpool
Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard both thought Manchester United performed admirably given their current state to grind out a goalless draw against Liverpool at Anfield.