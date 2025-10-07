'Special' Haaland enough for Man City v. Brentford

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Members of Daniel Suarez’s family involved in highway crash in North Carolina
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 6: Omarion Hampton headed to IR; updates on Terry McLaurin, Chuba Hubbard
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Spurs look ‘exciting, young, dynamic’ under Frank
‘Outstanding’ Bournemouth taking PL by storm
Why Ange deserves more time at Nottingham Forest
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Members of Daniel Suarez’s family involved in highway crash in North Carolina
Dustin Long
,
Dustin Long
,
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 6: Omarion Hampton headed to IR; updates on Terry McLaurin, Chuba Hubbard
Mark Garcia
,
+1 More
Mark Garcia
,
Nic Bodiford
,
Baycurrent Classic 2025: Second-round tee times, TV times and how to watch the PGA Tour in Japan
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Spurs look ‘exciting, young, dynamic’ under Frank
‘Outstanding’ Bournemouth taking PL by storm
Why Ange deserves more time at Nottingham Forest
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
'Special' Haaland enough for Man City v. Brentford
October 7, 2025 02:31 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester City's 1-0 win against Brentford where Erling Haaland stepped up once again.
Related Videos
03:07
Spurs look ‘exciting, young, dynamic’ under Frank
02:27
‘Outstanding’ Bournemouth taking PL by storm
05:01
Why Ange deserves more time at Nottingham Forest
06:15
Man United showed ‘more control’ v. Sunderland
19:20
Takeaways from Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea
08:41
Analyzing Caicedo’s monstrous midfield performance
07:47
How Chelsea exploited Liverpool’s right flank
08:26
Examining Woltemade’s ‘really interesting’ role
40
Refcam: Every goal from Chelsea’s win v. Liverpool
03:38
Mustoe: Calafiori playing ‘on a different level’
05:33
Maresca building Chelsea into contenders
03:13
Will Liverpool bounce back against Man United?
01:31
Caicedo shines in last-gasp win against Liverpool
22:44
PL Update: Newcastle stand tall against Forest
05:45
Lowe Down: Arsenal ‘feel complete’ as PL favorites
01:52
Haaland recaps Man City’s win against Brentford
02:43
Grealish emotional after first Everton goal
03:42
Ange discusses his uncertain future at Forest
11:25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 7
05:41
Guardiola reacts to 250th Premier League win
05:12
‘Phenomenal’ Haaland lifts Man City past Brentford
08:27
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Man City Matchweek 7
10:52
Extended HLs: Everton v. Crystal Palace MWK 7
09:10
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Burnley Matchweek 7
01:26
Haaland outmuscles Brentford to give Man City lead
50
Warnock: ‘Palace missed big, big opportunities’
11:19
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brighton Matchweek 7
10:19
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Nottingham Forest MWK 7
01:28
Grealish nets 93rd-minute winner against Palace
48
Ugochukwu’s header gives Burnley hope v. Villa
Latest Clips
03:35
Week 6 waiver wire QBs: Giants’ Dart, 49ers’ Jones
05:02
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
11:17
Sims: I’m capturing the mood of Yankees fans
10:24
Chiefs ‘slipping,’ Jaguars ‘rising’ after MNF duel
18:24
NYY getting swept in playoffs will be embarrassing
01:58
Highlights: Aces dominate Mercury in Game 2
02:03
Early line alert for Week 6 Lions vs Chiefs
05:14
Lawrence ‘looked amazing’ in Jaguars’ win
17:55
Dowdle, Carter headline RB waiver wires for Week 6
04:31
Taylor, Johnson, Barner emerge as waiver wire TEs
01:52
Jaguars ‘overrated’ by the market against Seahawks
01:43
Take the points given to 49ers v. Buccaneers
01:42
Dodgers are ‘inevitable’ in race for the NL title
01:25
‘Do or die’ for the Yankees in ALDS Game 3
01:22
Dolphins are clear ‘bottom-five team’ v. Chargers
01:42
McMillan and Warren other OROY bets behind Egbuka
12:45
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
06:24
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?
11:11
Jags go from disaster to joy on Lawrence’s late TD
02:03
McCourty confused by Belichick, UNC struggles
01:42
Buccaneers’ Super Bowl odds are intriguing
11:55
Lloyd’s pick-six keys Jaguars’ win over Chiefs
11:24
Nuggets among teams who can dethrone Thunder
08:51
Changes feel likely for Dolphins, McDaniel
05:44
Eagles in ‘state of denial’ about offense
13:26
How Ravens’ skid could spark major changes
12:57
Bengals ‘sinking like a stone’ without Burrow
07:32
Coen may have found the ‘formula’ with Lawrence
13:23
Jaguars limiting Hunter’s impact with usage
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Raptors
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue