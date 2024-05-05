 Skip navigation
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins
Bruins avoid blowing another 3-1 series lead in Game 7, get a shot at revenge vs. Panthers
LIV Golf Invitational - Singapore - Day Three
Brooks Koepka wins LIV-Singapore as he readies for PGA Championship defense
2024 NBA Playoffs - Cleveland Cavaliers v Orlando Magic
NBA Best Bets for Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic

nbc_pl_jaopedropk_240505.jpg
João Pedro heads in saved penalty for late lead
nbc_pl_jacksongoal2_240505.jpg
Jackson gives Chelsea 5-0 lead over West Ham
nbc_pl_jacksongoal_240505.jpg
West Ham fall apart again as Madueke finds Jackson

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Madueke nods in Chelsea’s third goal of first half

May 5, 2024 09:40 AM
Chelsea’s domination of West Ham continues as Thiago Silva heads a corner to Noni Madueke, whose header finds the back of the net for a 3-0 first-half lead.
