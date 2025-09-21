 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4: Trey Benson is a league-winner
Kara Lawson USA Basketball Coach
Kara Lawson named USA Basketball women’s head coach through 2028 LA Olympics
nbc_nas_cupnh_250921.jpg
New Hampshire shows Cup playoff field it has work to do to catch Team Penske cars

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btetitanstexans_250922.jpg
‘Now or never’ for Titans against Texans
nbc_roto_bteseahawkscardinals_250922.jpg
Seahawks a ‘clear’ favorite over the Cardinals
nbc_csu_browns_250922.jpg
Browns ‘got something going’ after Packers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 4: Trey Benson is a league-winner
Kara Lawson USA Basketball Coach
Kara Lawson named USA Basketball women’s head coach through 2028 LA Olympics
nbc_nas_cupnh_250921.jpg
New Hampshire shows Cup playoff field it has work to do to catch Team Penske cars

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btetitanstexans_250922.jpg
‘Now or never’ for Titans against Texans
nbc_roto_bteseahawkscardinals_250922.jpg
Seahawks a ‘clear’ favorite over the Cardinals
nbc_csu_browns_250922.jpg
Browns ‘got something going’ after Packers win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Reijnders: City 'more comfortable' with Donnarumma

September 21, 2025 07:36 PM
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Tijjani Reijnders following Manchester City's dramatic 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_silva_250921.jpg
05:11
Silva slams schedule after draw: ‘It’s not fair’
GettyImages-2236089140.jpg
13:05
PL Update: Arsenal salvage point against Man City
nbc_pl_mw5allgoals_250921.jpg
12:54
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_fanfestday2_250921.jpg
01:17
Recapping Day 2 of the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_unaiintv_250921.jpg
01:29
Emery upset with Aston Villa’s lack of identity
nbc_pl_pepintv_250921.jpg
03:28
Guardiola admits Arsenal were better than Man City
nbc_pl_fanfestfaves_250921.jpg
02:40
Best moments from the PL Kansas City Fan Fest
nbc_pl_arsmc_250921.jpg
10:42
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man City Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_arsmcpostgame_250921.jpg
03:46
Takeaways from Arsenal’s tense draw with Man City
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250921.jpg
01:40
Martinelli chips Donnarumma to bring Arsenal level
nbc_pl_sunavlhl_250921.jpg
10:38
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Aston Villa MWK 5
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250921.jpg
01:24
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_bounew_250921.jpg
07:44
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Newcastle Matchweek 5
nbc_pl_twogamepostgame_250921.jpg
02:19
Sunderland showed spirit v. ‘unconvincing’ Villa
nbc_pl_sungoal1_250921.jpg
01:08
Isidor grabs Sunderland’s equalizer against Villa
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_250921.jpg
01:14
Cash’s screamer gives Villa lead over Sunderland
nbc_pl_sunmandavaredcard_250921.jpg
01:33
Sunderland’s Mandava sent off against Aston Villa
nbc_pl_garysegment_250921.jpg
03:55
Neville: Liverpool have ‘so much firepower’
nbc_pl_kevinintv_250921.jpg
04:02
Phillips talks Sunderland’s ‘remarkable’ PL return
nbc_pl_jonashutierrezintv_250921.jpg
02:49
Gutierrez: Newcastle is ‘bigger than any player’
nbc_pl_fletcherintv_250921.jpg
02:44
Fletcher: Adams is Bournemouth’s ‘unsung hero’
nbc_pl_amandaintv_250921.jpg
02:01
Gainbridge Super League has ‘top-tier talent’
nbc_pl_stadiumfeature_250921.jpg
01:27
Shearer, Defoe tour Arrowhead Stadium
nbc_pl_adamsintv_250921.jpg
01:52
Adams: Bournemouth ‘in a great spot’
nbc_pl_mudiscussion_250921.jpg
01:28
Manchester United need consistency under Amorim
nbc_pl_multiteamdiscussion_250921.jpg
01:38
Liverpool’s perfect start is ‘ominous’ for PL
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250920.jpg
03:56
Amorim: It’s time for Man United to build momentum
nbc_pl_slotintv_250920.jpg
02:17
Slot credits Liverpool’s ‘great mentality’ in win
nbc_pl_marescaintv_250920.jpg
03:17
Maresca reflects on ‘difficult’ loss to Man United
nbc_pl_fulbre_250920.jpg
13:42
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Brentford Matchweek 5

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_btetitanstexans_250922.jpg
02:06
‘Now or never’ for Titans against Texans
nbc_roto_bteseahawkscardinals_250922.jpg
01:56
Seahawks a ‘clear’ favorite over the Cardinals
nbc_csu_browns_250922.jpg
03:43
Browns ‘got something going’ after Packers win
nbc_cfb_pennstfanpredictions_250922.jpg
02:11
Penn State fans carry big hopes into Oregon game
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
01:54
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation
nbc_pft_browns_packers_250922.jpg
05:47
Browns defense dominates Packers in Week 3 shocker
nbc_pft_replay_250922.jpg
03:54
Replay assist needs more transparency, consistency
nbc_pft_ramstakeaways_250922.jpg
04:28
How will McVay handle ‘demoralizing’ loss to PHI?
nbc_pft_bears_cowboys_250922.jpg
02:29
Bears handled pressure like pros against Cowboys
nbc_pft_eaglesramsv2_250922.jpg
15:40
Eagles comeback win shows ‘championship demeanor’
nbc_pft_chiefs_giants_win_250922.jpg
02:00
Chiefs look ‘frustrated’ despite defeating Giants
nbc_pft_steelers_patriots_defense_250922.jpg
02:06
Steelers ‘opportunistic’ despite being outplayed
nbc_pft_jags_texans_stroud_250922.jpg
03:47
‘Red alert’ for Texans after loss to Jaguars
nbc_pft_falcons_jags_penix_250921v2.jpg
04:18
Falcons ‘did not show up’ in shutout vs. Panthers
nbc_pft_justin_250922.jpg
09:40
Chargers seize control of division with 3-0 start
mhj.jpg
06:13
49ers-Cardinals was ‘the ultimate hang-in game’
nbc_pft_jetstakeawaysv2_250922.jpg
06:31
Why Glenn should have greater pulse on NYJ defense
nbc_pft_bmmvp_250922.jpg
07:25
Mayfield putting together ‘MVP resume’ for Bucs
nbc_nfl_week4snflookahead_250922.jpg
01:26
Week 4 vs. Cowboys will be ‘personal’ for Parsons
nbc_nfl_backup2ndchapqbs_250922.jpg
02:24
Backup QBs Mariota, Jones, Wentz earn Week 3 wins
nbc_nfl_indjonesdisc_250922.jpg
01:03
Jones is winning the team and the town over in IND
nbc_nfl_giantsdisc_250922.jpg
01:19
Why Giants need to ‘tighten up everything’
taylorsimmstd.jpg
12:33
Give Me the Headlines: ‘Taylor Swift’
bills_new_mpx.jpg
01:47
Super Bowl odds for 3-0 teams: BUF, PHI, LAC lead
nbc_simms_buccsjets_250921.jpg
08:34
Bucs’ ‘formula’ on display in Week 3 comeback win
nbc_nfl_kcspagscoaching_250921.jpg
35
Spagnuolo never gave Giants chance to take a shot
nbc_nfl_kctranquillint_250921.jpg
07:33
Tranquill: ‘Good to be back in the win column’
nbc_snf_kcnyglites_250921.jpg
48
Highlights: Chiefs chip away to earn 22-9 win
nbc_snf_kcintpostgame_250921.jpg
02:05
Mahomes: KC defense played ‘tail off’ in first win
nbc_snf_kcthorntoncrazycatch_250921.jpg
56
Mahomes lofts deep ball to Thornton ahead of TD