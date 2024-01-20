Watch Now
Toney's free kick puts Brentford level v. Forest
Ivan Toney announces his return in style as his free kick beats Matt Turner to put Brentford back on level terms against Nottingham Forest.
Up Next
Can Toney lead Bees through relegation battle?
Can Toney lead Bees through relegation battle?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Ivan Toney's performance for Brentford in a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest, and discuss the level of impact Toney can have in the second half of the season.
Toney after Brentford’s win v. Forest: ‘I’m back’
Toney after Brentford's win v. Forest: 'I'm back'
Ivan Toney reflects on his return from suspension and shares his takeaways from Brentford's 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest at the Gtech.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Forest Matchweek 21
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Forest Matchweek 21
Relive Ivan Toney's return from suspension, where his man of the match performance was enough to lift Brentford past Nottingham Forest in a five-goal thriller at the Gtech.
Maupay drills Brentford in front of Forest
Maupay drills Brentford in front of Forest
Just three minutes after Chris Wood's equalizer, Neal Maupay turns and finishes in style as the Bees sting Forest and take a 3-2 lead at the Gtech.
Wood heads Forest level against Brentford
Wood heads Forest level against Brentford
Callum Hudson-Odoi's cross finds Chris Wood, who heads in Nottingham Forest's equalizer against Brentford in the second half at the Gtech.
Mee’s header gives Brentford 2-1 lead v. Forest
Mee's header gives Brentford 2-1 lead v. Forest
Ben Mee's near-post run from the corner results in a powerful header past Matt Turner to give Brentford a 2-1 lead over Nottingham Forest at the Gtech.
Danilo’s volley gives Forest lead v. Brentford
Danilo's volley gives Forest lead v. Brentford
Danilo makes it look easy with a delicious volley into the back of the Brentford goal to give Nottingham Forest an early 1-0 lead in the first half at the Gtech.
How will Everton, Forest survive with new charges?
How will Everton, Forest survive with new charges?
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Everton's and Nottingham Forest's new Premier League financial breaches and debate over the state of the January transfer window and its lack of excitement.
Hodgson: Palace were ‘outplayed’ against Arsenal
Hodgson: Palace were 'outplayed' against Arsenal
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson reflects on his team's 5-0 loss to Arsenal at the Emirates and addresses the fans' frustrations with his side.
Arsenal back on track after win v. Crystal Palace
Arsenal back on track after win v. Crystal Palace
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's impressive five-goal win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates.
Trossard: Arsenal reconnected during break
Trossard: Arsenal reconnected during break
Leandro Trossard joins Rebecca Lowe and the chaps to share his main takeaways from Arsenal's dominant 5-0 win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates.