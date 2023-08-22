Watch Now
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 2 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 2 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 2 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL Update: Arsenal grind out win at Crystal Palace
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham and Robbie Mustoe break down how Arsenal were able to overcome adversity in their 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace.
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s character against Palace
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on his side's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace and shares his frustrations with the refereeing decisions.
Hodgson: Arsenal’s penalty v. Palace was ‘harsh’
Roy Hodgson shares his thoughts following Crystal Palace's 1-0 loss to 10-men Arsenal at home.
Rice shares takeaways from Arsenal’s win v. Palace
Declan Rice explains why it was a "massive relief" for Arsenal to hear the final whistle in their 1-0 win against Crystal Palace.
Ward feels Palace deserved more against Arsenal
Joel Ward speaks to the media following Crystal Palace's 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Selhurst Park.
Extended Highlights: Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0
Arsenal survived Crystal Palace's late onslaught after going down to 10 men to pick up a critical three points at Selhurst Park.
Arsenal show toughness in win v. Crystal Palace
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham and Robbie Mustoe share their initial thoughts on 10-men Arsenal's 1-0 win against Crystal Palace.
Tomiyasu sent off for second yellow card v. Palace
Takehiro Tomiyasu receives his second yellow card of the match and is sent off against Crystal Palace, where the Gunners lead 1-0 at Selhurst Park.
Odegaard’s penalty gives Arsenal lead v. Palace
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard scores from the penalty spot to break the deadlock against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.
Why Olise staying at Palace means so much
Danny Higginbotham and Robbie Mustoe explain why Michael Olise choosing to stay at Crystal Palace is a "heart-warming" decision.