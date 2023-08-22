 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 2 (2023-24)

August 22, 2023 11:19 AM
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 2 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_230821.jpg
11:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_update_230821.jpg
19:07
PL Update: Arsenal grind out win at Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_artetaintv_230821.jpg
2:23
Arteta proud of Arsenal’s character against Palace
nbc_pl_royintv_230821.jpg
2:46
Hodgson: Arsenal’s penalty v. Palace was ‘harsh’
nbc_pl_riceintv_230821.jpg
5:42
Rice shares takeaways from Arsenal’s win v. Palace
nbc_pl_wardintv_230821.jpg
1:31
Ward feels Palace deserved more against Arsenal
nbc_pl_cparshl_230821.jpg
9:28
Extended Highlights: Arsenal 1, Crystal Palace 0
nbc_pl_matchanalysis_230821.jpg
2:06
Arsenal show toughness in win v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_arsredcard_230821.jpg
1:18
Tomiyasu sent off for second yellow card v. Palace
nbc_pl_arsenalpenandgoal_230821.jpg
3:14
Odegaard’s penalty gives Arsenal lead v. Palace
nbc_pl_olisev2_230821.jpg
1:52
Why Olise staying at Palace means so much
nbc_pl_greenwoodnews_230821.jpg
3:02
Manchester United to part ways with Greenwood
