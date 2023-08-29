Watch Now
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 3 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 3 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Up Next
Takeaways, controversy from Liverpool’s comeback
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle debate whether Trent Alexander-Arnold should've received an early red card in Liverpool's fightback win against Newcastle, Mohamed Salah's reported imminent departure from Anfield and more.
Is Arteta messing with Arsenal’s winning formula?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Arsenal's struggles to start the season, and wonder if Mikel Arteta is tinkering too much with his lineups and tactics.
Postecoglou ‘totally changed the outlook’ at Spurs
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Tottenham's 2-0 win over Bournemouth over the weekend and explain how Ange Postecoglou's tactics have elevated Spurs' level of play.
Sterling showing maturity, growth at Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe look back on Chelsea's 3-0 win against Luton Town and explain why they both appreciate Raheem Sterling's growth as a footballer on and off the pitch.
Man United show composure to avoid near disaster
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their takeaways from Manchester United's thrilling two-goal rally against Nottingham Forest.
Earle: Rodri is Manchester City’s ‘Superman’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their major takeaways from Manchester City's 2-1 win over Sheffield United over the weekend.
Cash steps up for Aston Villa in win over Burnley
Robbie Mustoe explains why Matty Cash is his underappreciated performer of the week following his two-goal performance over the weekend in Aston Villa's 3-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Earle: Moyes deserves a ‘bit more love’
Robbie Earle explains why West Ham United manager David Moyes is his underappreciated performer of the week following West Ham United's impressive 3-1 win over Brighton.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 3 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
How Postecoglou unlocked Tottenham’s offense
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle hit the tactics board to give an in-depth breakdown of "Ange Ball," Tottenham's new style of play under manager Ange Postecoglou.
Lowe: PL might be ‘a walk in the park’ for City
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 3, including Mikel Arteta's tactics and Manchester City's title hopes.