Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 3 (2023-24)

August 29, 2023 12:46 PM
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 3 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
nbc_pl_t2rnewvliv_230828.jpg
21:01
Takeaways, controversy from Liverpool’s comeback
nbc_pl_t2rarsvful_230828.jpg
9:19
Is Arteta messing with Arsenal’s winning formula?
nbc_pl_t2rbouvtot_230828.jpg
6:42
Postecoglou ‘totally changed the outlook’ at Spurs
nbc_pl_t2rchevlut_230828.jpg
7:30
Sterling showing maturity, growth at Chelsea
nbc_pl_t2rmuvnf_230828.jpg
4:18
Man United show composure to avoid near disaster
nbc_pl_t2rshuvmc_230828.jpg
8:34
Earle: Rodri is Manchester City’s ‘Superman’
nbc_pl_2robbiescashv3_230827.jpg
0:51
Cash steps up for Aston Villa in win over Burnley
nbc_pl_2robbiesmoyesv2_230827.jpg
1:50
Earle: Moyes deserves a ‘bit more love’
nbc_pl_mw03allgoals_230827.jpg
16:54
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 3
nbc_pl_tactics_230827.jpg
6:32
How Postecoglou unlocked Tottenham’s offense
nbc_pl_lowedown_230827.jpg
5:31
Lowe: PL might be ‘a walk in the park’ for City
nbc_pl_kloopintv_230827.jpg
7:00
Klopp reacts to Reds’ comeback win v. Newcastle
