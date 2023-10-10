Watch Now
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 8 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 8 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Up Next
Every Beckham free kick goal in the Premier League
Every Beckham free kick goal in the Premier League
Look back on every single free kick goal from the set piece legend David Beckham from his Premier League career.
Liverpool have ‘a vulnerability’ that needs fixing
Liverpool have 'a vulnerability' that needs fixing
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's back-and-forth affair with Brighton at the Amex, and discuss the outlook for both teams in terms of challenging for European positioning.
Are Tottenham the biggest surprise of the season?
Are Tottenham the biggest surprise of the season?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Tottenham's hot run of form to start the Premier League season following their win over Luton Town, where the team overcame adversity to pick up three points.
Martinelli reacts to ‘great moment’ beating City
Martinelli reacts to 'great moment' beating City
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Gabriel Martinelli immediately following Arsenal's 1-0 victory over Manchester City at the Emirates.
Man United need an ‘absolute, total strip down’
Man United need an 'absolute, total strip down'
Robbie Mustoe gives an impassioned analysis of the state of Manchester United, and explains what changes need to be made for the club to return to its former glory.
Arsenal ‘earned respect’ from Manchester City
Arsenal 'earned respect' from Manchester City
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe have an in-depth discussion regarding Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester City, and discuss what that victory means for the Gunners moving forward.
Romero showcasing poise under Postecoglou
Romero showcasing poise under Postecoglou
Robbie Earle explains why Cristian Romero is his underappreciated performer of the week following yet another standout performance for Tottenham against Luton Town.
McTominay proves he belongs in Man United lineup
McTominay proves he belongs in Man United lineup
Robbie Mustoe explains why Scott McTominay is his underappreciated performer of the week following his heroic game-winning performance against Brentford.
Analyzing Raya’s struggles against Manchester City
Analyzing Raya's struggles against Manchester City
Robbie Mustoe and Tim Howard hit the tactics board to break down Manchester City's successful press against Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya, and show how the Gunners were able to make Man City uncomfortable on the ball.
Lowe Down: Arteta deals brutal blow to Guardiola
Lowe Down: Arteta deals brutal blow to Guardiola
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's biggest questions from Matchweek 8, including the signficiance of Mikel Arteta's win over Pep Guardiola, Tottenham's title chances, and more.
PL Update: Arsenal stun Manchester City
PL Update: Arsenal stun Manchester City
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap wild Sunday in the Premiter League, starting with Newcastle and West Ham's four-goal thriller, Liverpool's battle with Brighton, and Arsenal's huge win over Man City.