Watch Now
Top goals, skills, saves: Matchweek 10 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 10 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Up Next
PL RAW: Manchester City rout Manchester United
PL RAW: Manchester City rout Manchester United
Soak in the sights and sounds from Old Trafford, where Erling Haaland and Manchester City silenced the Manchester United faithful in a dominant victory.
Detailing City’s ‘total dominance’ v. Man United
Detailing City's 'total dominance' v. Man United
Matt Holland and Karen Carney take a closer look at Manchester City's tactical approach in a 3-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Explaining ‘the great madness’ of Villa’s tactics
Explaining 'the great madness' of Villa's tactics
Matt Holland, Karen Carney, and Leroy Rosenior have an in-depth discussion regarding Aston Villa's success this season under Unai Emery, and detail the intricacies behind Villa's tactics.
Juxtaposing Raya v. Ramsdale using analytics
Juxtaposing Raya v. Ramsdale using analytics
Fan/analyst David Willis joins the show to crunch the numbers behind the Arsenal goalkeeping battle between David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale.
Unpacking City’s ‘dominant’ win over Man United
Unpacking City's 'dominant' win over Man United
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Darren Lewis share their major takeaways from Manchester City's 3-0 victory over Manchester United, where the final result was never in doubt.
Breaking down Billing’s wonder goal v. Burnley
Breaking down Billing's wonder goal v. Burnley
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Darren Lewis analyze Philip Billing's wonder goal for Bournemouth in Matchweek 10, and reflect on some of their own wonder goals from their respective playing days.
Brentford do ‘a proper job’ on naive Chelsea
Brentford do 'a proper job' on naive Chelsea
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Darren Lewis unpack Chelsea's abysmal day against Brentford and what Mauricio Pochettino continues to lack from his squad.
Matured Arsenal growing into frontrunner status
Matured Arsenal growing into frontrunner status
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Darren Lewis are impressed by Arsenal's continued ability to deliver wins even when they are injured or not at their sharpest.
Liverpool quietly primed for PL title charge
Liverpool quietly primed for PL title charge
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Darren Lewis discuss Liverpool's under-the-radar return to form this season and where the Reds sit in relation to the other title contenders.
‘Ange-Ball comes through again’ for Tottenham
'Ange-Ball comes through again' for Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe break down the positives and negatives in Tottenham's gutsy but labored derby victory over Crystal Palace.
Nketiah proves Arsenal can rotate in Blades rout
Nketiah proves Arsenal can rotate in Blades rout
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle analyze Mikel Arteta's astute tactical selections and Eddie Nketiah's masterful hat trick in Arsenal's 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield United.