 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tiger, McIlroy launch new tech-infused golf league 'TGL'
Tiger’s, Rory’s TGL announces format; JT signs with team
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Ryan Blaney takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Martinsville
SX Atlanta Hunter Lawrence thumbs up
Honda officially announces Hunter Lawrence’s move to the 450 division
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_berry_waiverwiretes_231031.jpg
Berry: Be aggressive for McBride, Hill on waivers
nbc_berry_waiverwireqbs_231031.jpg
Carr, Howell lead Berry’s Week 9 waiver wire QBs
nbc_big10_filmbreakdownep8v2_231031.jpg
Analyzing Henderson’s ‘explosive talent’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tiger, McIlroy launch new tech-infused golf league 'TGL'
Tiger’s, Rory’s TGL announces format; JT signs with team
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500
Ryan Blaney takes top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Martinsville
SX Atlanta Hunter Lawrence thumbs up
Honda officially announces Hunter Lawrence’s move to the 450 division
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_berry_waiverwiretes_231031.jpg
Berry: Be aggressive for McBride, Hill on waivers
nbc_berry_waiverwireqbs_231031.jpg
Carr, Howell lead Berry’s Week 9 waiver wire QBs
nbc_big10_filmbreakdownep8v2_231031.jpg
Analyzing Henderson’s ‘explosive talent’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Top goals, skills, saves: Matchweek 10 (2023-24)

October 31, 2023 12:24 PM
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 10 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Up Next
nbc_pl_plrawmuvmc_231031.jpg
5:59
PL RAW: Manchester City rout Manchester United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgmuvmc_231030.jpg
23:58
Detailing City’s ‘total dominance’ v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgastonvilla_231030.jpg
11:18
Explaining ‘the great madness’ of Villa’s tactics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgrayavsramsdale_231030.jpg
11:44
Juxtaposing Raya v. Ramsdale using analytics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwmanchesterderbyrecap_231030.jpg
22:43
Unpacking City’s ‘dominant’ win over Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwbillinggoalreax_231030.jpg
4:40
Breaking down Billing’s wonder goal v. Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwchelsea_231030.jpg
6:39
Brentford do ‘a proper job’ on naive Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwarsenal_231030.jpg
5:56
Matured Arsenal growing into frontrunner status
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwliverpool_231030.jpg
7:08
Liverpool quietly primed for PL title charge
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rcpvtot_231030.jpg
7:01
‘Ange-Ball comes through again’ for Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rarsvshu_231030.jpg
4:21
Nketiah proves Arsenal can rotate in Blades rout
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rmuvmc_231030.jpg
18:33
Assessing ten Hag’s questionable tactics v. City
Now Playing