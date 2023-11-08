Watch Now
Top goals, skills & saves: Matchweek 11 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 11 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL RAW: Blues smash 9-man Spurs in MOTY contender
Relive the sights and sounds from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during Chelsea's 4-1 win over nine-man Spurs in a pulsating match of the season contender.
Inside tactics & controversy in Arsenal-Newcastle
Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood and Leroy Rosenior examine how both sides set up at St. James' Park and discuss Newcastle's controversial winning goal against Arsenal.
How Luton survived Liverpool onslaught for draw
Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood and Leroy Rosenior dissect Luton and Liverpool's tactics after Luis Diaz's late equalizer spared the Reds' blushes at Kenilworth Road.
Hojbjerg admits loss to Chelsea ‘hurts a lot’
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg couldn't hide his disappointment after Tottenham battled with nine men but fell to Chelsea in their first loss of the Premier League season.
Disasi: Chelsea’s patience paid off v. Tottenham
Axel Disasi explained Chelsea's approach in their wild win over Tottenham and heaped praise on Nicolas Jackson for snapping his scoring drought with a hat trick.
Kulusevski: Spurs angry but proud after first loss
Dejan Kulusevski summed up the mood in the Tottenham dressing room after nine-man Spurs fell to Chelsea and suffered their first defeat of the season.
Pochettino: Chelsea ‘were the better team’
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino shares his main takeaways from his side's roller coaster victory over nine-men Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
PL Update: Chelsea outlast nine-men Tottenham
Anna Jackson, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe try to make sense of Chelsea's incredible 4-1 victory over nine-men Tottenham, where VAR played a huge role during the match once again in Matchweek 11.
Jackson’s hat-trick for Chelsea v. Tottenham
Relive Nicolas Jackson's hat-trick performance for Chelsea against Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in Matchweek 11.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 11
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 11 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Postecoglou building a healthy culture at Spurs
Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe sing Ange Postecoglou's praises for the way nine-men Tottenham played against Chelsea despite the uphill battle Spurs faced.