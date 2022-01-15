 Skip navigation
San Diego Padres Mike Shildt
Padres hire Shildt as third manager in four seasons
NV5 Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank - Round Three
Back on track, Meyer is potentially four rounds from PGA Tour
Hero World Challenge - Preview Day 2
Rex & Lav pod: Health not biggest question for Tiger

Top Clips

nbc_dog_poodletoy_231120.jpg
2023 NDS: Miniature Poodle
nbc_dog_keeshond_231120.jpg
2023 NDS: Keeshond
nbc_bfa_clippers_231121.jpg
Harden, Russ have Clippers starting to look better

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
San Diego Padres Mike Shildt
Padres hire Shildt as third manager in four seasons
NV5 Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank - Round Three
Back on track, Meyer is potentially four rounds from PGA Tour
Hero World Challenge - Preview Day 2
Rex & Lav pod: Health not biggest question for Tiger

Top Clips

nbc_dog_poodletoy_231120.jpg
2023 NDS: Miniature Poodle
nbc_dog_keeshond_231120.jpg
2023 NDS: Keeshond
nbc_bfa_clippers_231121.jpg
Harden, Russ have Clippers starting to look better

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tottenham-Arsenal postponement sets bad precedent

January 15, 2022 12:54 PM
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham share Tottenham's concerns after the Premier League approved Arsenal's last-minute postponement request despite having just one COVID-19 case in the squad.
