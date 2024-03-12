Watch Now
Tottenham 'got into Emery's head' in win v. Villa
Matt Holland, Tim Sherwood, and Leroy Rosenior analyze Tottenham's 4-0 victory over Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 28.
Analyzing Liverpool’s aggressive press v. Man City
Matt Holland and Tim Sherwood break down how Liverpool were able to disrupt Manchester City's link-up play with their press at Anfield in Matchweek 28.
West Ham: The proud bubble blowers of east London
Irons legend Mark Noble, David Moyes and other members of the Hammers faithful reflect on the proud history and identity of West Ham United.
Tottenham make ‘a real statement’ v. Aston Villa
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Owen Hargreaves, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes react to Tottenham's dominant 4-0 win over Aston Villa in Matchweek 28 and analyze how Spurs were able to have so much success against Unai Emery's side.
Can Havertz be the difference in the title race?
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Owen Hargreaves, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes analyze the Premier League title race following Arsenal's win over Brentford at the Emirates, and discuss Kai Havertz's role in the Gunners' title run.
PL title race will ‘go all the way to the wire’
Kelly Cates, Darren Bent, Owen Hargreaves, and Flo Lloyd-Hughes reflect on Liverpool's dramatic 1-1 draw against Manchester City at Anfield in Matchweek 28, and break down the title race with just 10 games remaining.
Ten Hag ‘is not the right man’ for Man United
Stephen Warnock and Robbie Mustoe examine Manchester United's performance in a 2-0 win against Everton and debate over the Red Devils' style of play under Erik ten Hag.
Tottenham the Premier League’s ‘most fluid team’
Stephen Warnock and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Tottenham's 4-0 rout of Aston Villa at Villa Park in Matchweek 28.
Arteta deserves credit for Havertz’s emergence
Stephen Warnock and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's win against Brentford and discuss the impact that Kai Havertz has had made recently under Mikel Arteta's tutelage.
Liverpool lifted by ‘Anfield factor’ v. Man City
Stephen Warnock and Robbie Mustoe dissect Liverpool's 1-1 draw against Manchester City and share their key takeaways from an entertaining draw at Anfield.
PL RAW: Liverpool, Man City keep title hopes alive
Soak in the sights and sounds from Anfield, where Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp faced off for the final time in the Premier League.
Every touch: Ice-cold Palmer dazzles v. Newcastle
Cole Palmer continues to shine in a starring role at Chelsea as he registered a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.