Unpacking Sancho's situation with Man United
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe break down Jaden Sancho's status with Manchester United after his manager, Erik ten Hag, dismissed him from first team training.
Hwang gives Wolves early lead over Liverpool
Hee-chan Hwang gets on the receiving end of Pedro Neto's cross to give Wolves a 1-0 lead over Liverpool in the first half at the Molineux.
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 5
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 5 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
PL preview: Everton enter new era v. Arsenal
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola preview Matchweek 5 of the 2023-24 Premier League season, and focus on Everton's matchup against Arsenal after securing new ownership.
De Bruyne picks his favorite Premier League assist
Manchester City's midfield maestro Kevin De Bruyne picks a winner out of a loaded bracket of his best Premier League assists.
Winners, losers from Premier League’s first month
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola discuss their biggest takeaways from the first month of the 2023-24 Premier League season and share which teams have impressed and disappointed thus far.
Top Premier League goals and saves: August 2023
Relive all the best Premier League goals and saves from the month of August in the 2023-24 season.
Man United remind everyone how far behind they are
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Julien Laurens compare what they saw from Manchester United and Arsenal and discuss how the Gunners were a cut above the visitors in quality and mentality.
Can Son be Tottenham’s primary goal scorer?
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Julien Laurens dive into Heung-min Son's hat trick against Burnley and debate whether the new Tottenham captain can step up to become Spurs' new focal point in front of goal.
Top goals, skills and saves: Matchweek 4 (2023-24)
Enjoy the best goals, saves and most eye-catching bits of skill from Matchweek 4 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Arsenal lead PL in ‘vibes’ entering int’l break
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, Owen Hargreaves and Julien Laurens discuss Arsenal's massive mental boost from their dramatic late win against Manchester United.
Brighton ‘brushed Newcastle away’ in dominant win
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Newcastle's poor performance in a loss against Brighton, and share what they really enjoyed about watching Brighton play.