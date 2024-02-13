 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
2023 Rookie Quarterback Review: C.J. Stroud Breaks Records
Pepsi 400
Power Rankings: Top 10 commands to start engines for Daytona 500, NASCAR Cup races
Illinois v Maryland
How to watch Michigan vs Illinois: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

dnp_golf_brandelbreakdown_mcilroyv2_240130.jpg
Analyzing McIlroy’s golf swing
nbc_dps_rosstuckersbanalysis_240213.jpg
Mental errors crushed 49ers in Super Bowl 58
nbc_pft_threepeatv2_240213.jpg
Chiefs begin quest for historic three-peat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NFL: AFC Wild Card Round-Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
2023 Rookie Quarterback Review: C.J. Stroud Breaks Records
Pepsi 400
Power Rankings: Top 10 commands to start engines for Daytona 500, NASCAR Cup races
Illinois v Maryland
How to watch Michigan vs Illinois: Time, streaming info for tonight’s men’s college basketball matchup

Top Clips

dnp_golf_brandelbreakdown_mcilroyv2_240130.jpg
Analyzing McIlroy’s golf swing
nbc_dps_rosstuckersbanalysis_240213.jpg
Mental errors crushed 49ers in Super Bowl 58
nbc_pft_threepeatv2_240213.jpg
Chiefs begin quest for historic three-peat

USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 24

February 13, 2024 08:25 AM
Watch all the highlights from United States internationals in the Premier League during Matchweek 24.
nbc_pl_arstacticsboard_240212.jpg
5:16
How Arsenal have success on set pieces
nbc_pl_allgoalsmw24_240212.jpg
18:25
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 24
nbc_pl_cphodgsonintv_240212.jpg
5:43
Hodgson laments Crystal Palace’s loss to Chelsea
nbc_pl_chelseapalacewin_240212.jpg
1:57
Chelsea flash potential in comeback win v. Palace
nbc_pl_update_240212.jpg
3:14
PL Update: Gallagher lifts Chelsea past Palace
nbc_pl_chegallagherintv_240212.jpg
2:24
Gallagher reacts to ‘hard-fought’ win v. Palace
nbc_pl_pochettinointv_240212.jpg
1:59
Pochettino ‘very pleased’ with win v. Palace
nbc_pl_cpchehilites_240212.jpg
12:26
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Chelsea MWK 24
nbc_pl_chefernandezgoal_240212.jpg
1:41
Fernandez lifts Chelsea 3-1 in front of Palace
nbc_pl_chegallagher2ndgoal_240212.jpg
2:12
Gallagher’s brace gives Chelsea 2-1 lead v. Palace
nbc_pl_chegallaghergoal_240212.jpg
1:21
Gallagher smashes Chelsea level v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_cplermagoal_240212.jpg
1:41
Lerma’s belter gives Palace lead over Chelsea
