Top News

AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
William Byron leads NASCAR Power Rankings after Daytona 500
England v Wales - Guinness Six Nations 2024
Rugby Six Nations 2024: Schedule, how to watch, fixture list, point system, history and more
ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships - Calgary
Jordan Rules: Stolz wins three golds at speed skating worlds again

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pftpm_vikingscousins_v2_240220.jpg
Can Cousins get a fully guaranteed deal anywhere?
nbc_pl_2robbies_manuluton_240220.jpg
Man United ‘not good enough’ to control games
nbc_pl_2robbies_arsburnley_240220.jpg
Arsenal have ‘the most controlling football’ in PL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 25

February 20, 2024 01:14 PM
Watch all the highlights from United States internationals in the Premier League during Matchweek 25.
nbc_pl_2robbies_manuluton_240220.jpg
10:48
Man United ‘not good enough’ to control games
nbc_pl_2robbies_arsburnley_240220.jpg
11:28
Arsenal have ‘the most controlling football’ in PL
nbc_pl_2robbies_livbrentford_240220.jpg
8:31
Liverpool’s ‘attacking quality’ on display v. Bees
nbc_pl_robbies_chelseamc_240220.jpg
22:20
Chelsea ‘were incredible’ against Manchester City
nbc_pl_update_240219.jpg
7:58
PL Update: Everton salvage crucial point v. Palace
nbc_pl_mancitybrentfordpreview_240219.jpg
1:23
How will Manchester City respond v. Brentford?
nbc_pl_seandyche_240219.jpg
2:27
Dyche discusses Calvert-Lewin’s scoring struggles
nbc_pl_amadouonana_240219.jpg
1:50
Onana preaches patience after draw v. Palace
nbc_pl_paddymccarthy_240219.jpg
1:51
McCarthy disappointed with draw v. Everton
nbc_pl_mw25allgoals_240219.jpg
19:34
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 25
nbc_pl_joachimandersen_240219.jpg
2:42
Andersen reacts to Crystal Palace hiring Glasner
nbc_pl_evecphl_240219.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Everton v. Palace Matchweek 25
