 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals agree with SS Bobby Witt Jr. on record deal that could keep him in KC for 14 seasons
nbc_golf_gt_clarkintv2_240205.jpg
How to watch: TV times, streams for WM Phoenix Open
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Ohio State joins Iowa, Caitlin Clark at top

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_topqbfreeagents_240205.jpg
Cousins the ‘biggest needle mover’ among FA QBs
nbc_ffhh_playernews_240205.jpg
How much upside does Kingsbury bring to WAS?
nbc_ffhh_probowlreactions_240205.jpg
Reacting to ‘creative’ 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals
Royals agree with SS Bobby Witt Jr. on record deal that could keep him in KC for 14 seasons
nbc_golf_gt_clarkintv2_240205.jpg
How to watch: TV times, streams for WM Phoenix Open
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Ohio State joins Iowa, Caitlin Clark at top

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_topqbfreeagents_240205.jpg
Cousins the ‘biggest needle mover’ among FA QBs
nbc_ffhh_playernews_240205.jpg
How much upside does Kingsbury bring to WAS?
nbc_ffhh_probowlreactions_240205.jpg
Reacting to ‘creative’ 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 23

February 5, 2024 11:48 AM
Watch all the highlights from United States internationals in the Premier League during Matchweek 23.
Up Next
nbc_pl_grosseverytouchvcp_240205.jpg
19:19
Every touch by Gross in Brighton’s M23 derby win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jorginhoeverytouchvliv_240205.jpg
10:43
Every touch by Jorginho in 3-1 win v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_watkinseverytouchvshu_240205.jpg
7:08
Every touch by Watkins in Villans’ rout of Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_odegaardeverytouchvliv_240205.jpg
8:44
Every Odegaard touch in Arsenal’s win v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_odegaardmixedzoneintv_240204.jpg
5:46
Odegaard: Arsenal ‘showed up’ with season on line
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jorginhomixedzoneintv_240204.jpg
4:57
Jorginho: Arsenal showed maturity in Liverpool win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mustoeonbarkley_240204.jpg
3:07
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_earleonjorginho_240204.jpg
4:10
Jorginho set the tone for Arsenal v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tacticssession_240204.jpg
4:07
Analyzing Arsenal’s, Liverpool’s defensive errors
Now Playing
GettyImages-1985387655_copy.jpg
6:51
Chelsea ‘have gone backwards’ under Pochettino
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_240204.jpg
29:11
PL Update: Arsenal stun Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kloppintv_240204.jpg
6:46
Klopp explains what went wrong v. Arsenal
Now Playing