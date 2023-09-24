 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Prefontaine Classic: Day 2 - Diamond League 2023
Diamond League scheduled to have most meets ever in 2024
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Practice
Winners, losers from Texas Motor Speedway
AUTO: SEP 24 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Bubba Wallace laments final restart at Texas

Top Clips

nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_230925.jpg
Give me the headlines: ‘Brock belittled’ Giants
nbc_simms_awsherbert_230924.jpg
Herbert’s composure against blitz leads to big day
nbc_psnff_camheywardint_230924.jpg
Heyward: Steelers did ‘unbelievable’ job preparing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Prefontaine Classic: Day 2 - Diamond League 2023
Diamond League scheduled to have most meets ever in 2024
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 - Practice
Winners, losers from Texas Motor Speedway
AUTO: SEP 24 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Bubba Wallace laments final restart at Texas

Top Clips

nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_230925.jpg
Give me the headlines: ‘Brock belittled’ Giants
nbc_simms_awsherbert_230924.jpg
Herbert’s composure against blitz leads to big day
nbc_psnff_camheywardint_230924.jpg
Heyward: Steelers did ‘unbelievable’ job preparing

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Van de Ven: Spurs had 'good mentality' v. Arsenal

September 24, 2023 01:50 PM
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Micky van de Ven following Tottenham's four-goal thriller against Arsenal at the Emirates.
Up Next
nbc_pl_mustoeonmicky_230924.jpg
2:34
Van de Ven ‘quietly proving’ his place in PL
Now Playing
nbc_pl_earleonbranthwaite_230924.jpg
2:56
Branthwaite shines for Everton against Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shunew_extendedhl_v4_230924.jpg
16:15
Highlights: Newcastle United 8, Sheffield United 0
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_230924.jpg
5:02
Lowe Down: Chelsea have ‘a thousand problems’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_howeintv_230924.jpg
2:44
Howe praises players following 8-0 win over Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tactic_230924.jpg
4:08
How Jesus perfectly executes Arsenal’s press
Now Playing
nbc_pl_shunew_heckingbottom_v2_230924.jpg
3:29
Heckingbottom on Blades’ 8-0 loss to Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_eganintv_230924.jpg
1:51
Egan: Blades’ 8-0 loss is ‘embarrassing’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_230924.jpg
11:34
PL Update: Arsenal, Tottenham reignite derby
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mw06allgoals_230924.jpg
14:39
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 6
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sonmixedzoneintv_230924.jpg
5:28
Son: Tottenham not satisfied with draw v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_emeryintv_230924.jpg
4:22
Emery shares takeaways from Villa’s win v. Chelsea
Now Playing