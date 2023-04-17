Watch Now
Can Arsenal hold off Man City?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham compare Arsenal and Manchester City as their race for the title reaches a fever pitch.
Up Next
Foden tucks away Man City’s second v. Tottenham
Foden tucks away Man City's second v. Tottenham
A stereotypical Manchester City build-up gets the finish it deserves as Phil Foden gives his side a 2-1 lead over Tottenham at the Etihad.
Son’s own goal puts Man City level v. Tottenham
Son's own goal puts Man City level v. Tottenham
Just moments after scoring for Tottenham, Heung-min Son turns the ball into his own net from a Manchester City set piece to make it 1-1 at the Etihad.
Son stuns Man City with Tottenham’s opening goal
Son stuns Man City with Tottenham's opening goal
Heung-min Son breaks away from Jeremy Doku and scores to give Tottenham a shock 1-0 lead over Manchester City at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Crystal Palace MWK 14
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Crystal Palace MWK 14
A second-half comeback from Crystal Palace was enough to earn a point against West Ham United at London Stadium in Matchweek 14.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brighton Matchweek 14
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brighton Matchweek 14
Relive 10-men Chelsea's furious battle against Brighton where the Blues survived a late onslaught from Brighton to secure three points at Stamford Bridge.
Alexander-Arnold’s heroics steals the win for Reds
Alexander-Arnold's heroics steals the win for Reds
It's heartbreak for Fulham as Trent Alexander-Arnold's dagger in the 88th minute is enough to lift Liverpool past Fulham 4-3 at Anfield.
Watkins rescues Aston Villa late v. Bournemouth
Watkins rescues Aston Villa late v. Bournemouth
Just when Aston Villa needed him most, Ollie Watkins' clever header finds the back of the net to make it 2-2 against Bournemouth late in the second half at Vitality Stadium.
Endo’s curler makes it 3-3 for Liverpool v. Fulham
Endo's curler makes it 3-3 for Liverpool v. Fulham
Wataru Endo keeps his cool and sends Anfield into hysterics with to make it 3-3 against Fulham in the dying minutes of the match.
Pedro’s header gives Brighton hope against Chelsea
Pedro's header gives Brighton hope against Chelsea
Joao Pedro comes off the bench to get Brighton back in the game with a header off a corner to make it 3-2 in Chelsea's favor at Stamford Bridge.
Decordova-Reid gives Fulham shock 3-2 lead v. Reds
Decordova-Reid gives Fulham shock 3-2 lead v. Reds
Bobby Decordova-Reid heads in Fulham's go-ahead goal against Liverpool to give his side a 3-2 lead late in the second half at Anfield.
Edouard slots home Palace’s equalizer v. West Ham
Edouard slots home Palace's equalizer v. West Ham
Odsonne Edouard's left-footed strike rolls into the far post and into the back of the net to get Crystal Palace level at 1-1 against West Ham at London Stadium.