MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: JUN 01 PGA - the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
Jordan Spieth on joining PGA Tour board: ‘It’s a pivotal moment in time’
AUTO: FEB 19 NASCAR Cup Series DAYTONA 500
Bimbo Bakeries and Kimberly-Clark return to JTG Daugherty Racing in 2024
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
2024 Daytona 500 grandstand seating sold out

Top Clips

nbc_pl_genxg_partc_231128.JPG
How Aston Villa’s high line pays dividends
nbc_pl_kellyandwrightyparta_231128.jpg
Man City face stiff competition for PL title
nbc_golf_gt_footwear_231128.jpg
Golf footwear to think about for the holidays

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Premier League Update: 2/4

February 4, 2023 06:17 PM
Danny Higginbotham and Robbie Mustoe recap a jam-packed, seven-match day in the Premier League, headlined by Everton's upset of Arsenal at Goodison Park.
Up Next
nbc_pl_genxg_partc_231128.JPG
15:34
How Aston Villa’s high line pays dividends
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellyandwrightyparta_231128.jpg
10:13
Man City face stiff competition for PL title
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_231128.JPG
18:24
Haaland proves he was ‘born to score goals’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_newcastle_231128.jpg
5:11
Chelsea were ‘shambolic’ defensively v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_kaihavertz_231128.jpg
9:30
‘Patient’ Arsenal keep pace with top of the table
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_astonvilla_231128.jpg
9:52
Villa flourishing under Emery’s risky tactics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_everton_231128.jpg
18:07
Garnacho’s finish ‘up there’ with all-time goals
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_alexarnold_231128.jpg
9:56
Liverpool prove they’re contenders v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_oneilinterview_231127.jpg
5:40
O’Neil sounds off on VAR after loss to Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plupdate_231127.jpg
4:51
PL Update: Willian leads Fulham past Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_marcosilva_231127.jpg
3:12
Silva wants more consistency after win over Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fulgoal3v2_231127.jpg
2:02
Willian’s double gives Fulham 3-2 lead
Now Playing