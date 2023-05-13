Watch Now
Premier League Update: 5/13
Robbie Earle and Stephen Warnock recap Saturday's Premier League action, as Southampton became the first team to go down, confirming relegation with defeat to Fulham.
Jimenez sent off for high tackle on Longstaff
Raul Jimenez goes too high challenging for the ball against Sean Longstaff and takes out the Newcastle midfielder. A VAR review results in a red card for the Fulham forward as the Cottagers go down to 10 men.
Grealish puts Man City’s 1-0 up v. Crystal Palace
Following a lengthy VAR review, Jack Grealish's goal stands to give Manchester City an early 1-0 lead against Crystal Palace at the Etihad.
Report: Potter a potential replacement for Ten Hag
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to detail the latest reports concerning Erik ten Hag's status at Manchester United, and the possibility of a new manager under new leadership at the club.
Chelsea ‘will need to change’ transfer strategy
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to break down the latest update on the Premier League's new transfer regulations that will change the way Chelsea do business in the January transfer window.
Adebayo heads Luton Town in front of Bournemouth
Luton Town stun the Cherries as Elijah Adebayo rises up on the corner kick to head in the Hatters' opening goal at Vitality Stadium.
Extended HLs: Forest v. Tottenham Matchweek 17
Relive 10-men Tottenham's well-earned victory over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 17.
PL Update: Tottenham down Nottingham Forest
Anna Jackson, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Tottenham's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground to kickoff Matchweek 17.
Cooper laments Forest’s lack of quality v. Spurs
Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper speaks to the media following his side's 2-0 loss to Tottenham at the City Ground in Matchweek 17.
Kulusevski leads Spurs to win over hapless-Forest
Anna Jackson, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham recap Tottenham's win against Nottingham Forest and discuss the potential fallout for Steve Cooper and Forest after yet another poor result.
Kulusevski says Spurs’ patience paid off v. Forest
Dejan Kukusevski reflects on Tottenham's 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 17.
Where do Forest go from here after loss to Spurs?
Anna Jackson, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham recap Tottenham's win against Nottingham Forest and discuss the potential fallout for Steve Cooper and Forest after yet another poor result.