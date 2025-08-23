 Skip navigation
Top News

Golf: LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship
Bryson DeChambeau’s, Jon Rahm’s squads move into team final at LIV Golf finale
smxfactsStewartUnadilla082125.jpg
2025 Budds Creek 450 Moto 2 LIVE Updates: Hunter Lawrence earns the holeshot
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Football: Peach Bowl-Texas at Arizona State
Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns 2025 Season Preview: Stats, predictions, outlook for first season as starting QB, possible first overall pick

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keegan_bradley_eagle_250823.jpg
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship
nbc_pl_artetasoundreax_250823.jpg
Arteta: Squad is prepared to handle injuries
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250823.jpg
Deegan clinches title: ‘When I want to win, I win’

Gyokeres' brace guides Arsenal in rout of Leeds

August 23, 2025 03:00 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's dominant win over Leeds and highlight Viktor Gyokeres' much-improved performance at the Emirates.

nbc_pl_artetasoundreax_250823.jpg
04:24
Arteta: Squad is prepared to handle injuries
nbc_pl_farkeintv_250823.jpg
02:34
Farke: Arsenal were better side in 5-0 domination
nbc_pl_timberintv_250823_copy.jpg
01:59
Timber reflects on his ‘special day’ for Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsleehl_250823.jpg
14:33
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Leeds United Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_arslee_gyokeresgoal2_250823.jpg
03:20
Gyokeres completes brace to give Arsenal 5-0 lead
nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal2_v2_250823.jpg
01:48
Timber adds to career day in demolition of Leeds
nbc_pl_ardslee_gyokeresgoal_250823.jpg
01:57
Gyokeres dazzles, drills Arsenal 3-0 ahead
nbc_pl_arslee_sakagoal_250823.jpg
01:31
Saka ignites the Emirates against Leeds
nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal_250823.jpg
01:09
Timber heads home Rice corner to put Arsenal ahead
nbc_pl_ezereveal_250823.jpg
22
Arsenal unveil Eze as new signing at the Emirates
nbc_pl_bouvwolehl_250823.jpg
13:17
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_bursunhl_250823.jpg
10:12
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Sunderland Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_breavlhl_250823.jpg
09:21
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Aston Villa Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_burgoal2_250823.jpg
01:29
Anthony and Cullen combine to double Claret’s lead
nbc_pl_woltotiredcard_250823.jpg
02:28
Gomes sent off against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_burgoal1_250823.jpg
01:56
Captain Cullen pushes Burnley ahead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_breavl_ouattaragoal_250823.jpg
01:32
Ouattara scores on Brentford debut v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_bougoaltavernier_250823.jpg
01:22
Tavernier’s effort puts Cherries ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_diassoundv2_250823.jpg
02:07
What went wrong for Manchester City against Spurs?
nbc_pl_mctot_postgamereacs_250823.jpg
02:08
Spurs win comfortably against ‘very poor’ Man City
nbc_pl_mctothl_250823.jpg
09:52
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Spurs Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_mctot_palhinhagoal_250823.jpg
01:25
Palhinha drills Spurs 2-0 ahead of Manchester City
nbc_pl_mctot_johnsongoal_250823.jpg
02:32
Johnson gives Spurs shock 1-0 lead over Man City
nbc_pl_plupdate_250822.jpg
10:02
PL Update: Chelsea demolish West Ham
nbc_pl_whuchehlv2_250822.jpg
11:49
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Chelsea Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_pottersound_250822.jpg
01:33
Potter: West Ham gave up ‘cheap’ goals to Chelsea
nbc_pl_bowensound_250822.jpg
02:27
Bowen ‘fuming’ after West Ham gifted Chelsea goals
nbc_pl_pedrosound_250822.jpg
02:03
Pedro: Chelsea’s ‘togetherness’ changed the game
nbc_pl_marescasound_250822.jpg
01:06
Maresca provides injury update on Palmer
nbc_pl_potterleadership_250822.jpg
02:52
How patient will West Ham be with Potter?

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_keegan_bradley_eagle_250823.jpg
51
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250823.jpg
01:15
Deegan clinches title: ‘When I want to win, I win’
nbc_golf_johhnson_wagner_intrv_250823.jpg
04:45
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
nbc_cyc_jasperintv_250823.jpg
01:43
Philipsen reflects on Stage 1 win after TDF crash
nbc_cyc_lavueltafinish_250823.jpg
06:47
Highlights: Vuelta a España, Stage 1 finish
nbc_nas_jburtondaytona_250823.jpg
01:13
Legacies are on the line at Daytona
nbc_cyc_luisinterview_280823.jpg
02:07
Aular entering Vuelta a España with ambition
nbc_cyc_riderinterview_250823.jpg
02:17
Oliveira: ‘Special feeling’ to return to La Vuelta
nbc_nas_xfinitydayt_250822.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Daytona on The CW
nbc_golf_cdwtourchampround2_250822.jpg
01:04
Fleetwood makes his move at the Tour Championship
nbc_pl_postgamedeskreax_250822.jpg
02:54
Takeaways from Chelsea’s 5-1 rout of West Ham
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250822.jpg
01:39
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_johnsonwagnersegment_250822.jpg
05:22
Wagner tries to recreate Henley’s bunker shot
nbc_pl_chegoal5_250822.jpg
01:30
Chalobah strikes Chelsea 5-1 ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal4_250822.jpg
01:22
Caicedo makes it 4-1 for Chelsea against West Ham
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250822.jpg
07:47
Lewis: Scheffler ‘unconcerned’ after uneven Rd. 2
nbc_pl_chegoal3_250822.jpg
01:14
Estevao sets up Fernandez to give Chelsea 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_chegoal2_250822.jpg
01:08
Neto blasts Chelsea 2-1 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250822.jpg
01:08
Pedro heads Chelsea level with West Ham
nbc_roto_kyletucker_250822.jpg
01:36
Tucker’s hand injury situation ‘a bit of a mess’
nbc_roto_bieber_250822.jpg
01:23
Bieber ‘ready to go’ for fantasy, Blue Jays debut
nbc_pl_whgoal1_250822.jpg
01:28
Paqueta rockets West Ham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_golf_tourchampround2hls_250822.jpg
14:53
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerapproach18_250822.jpg
59
Scheffler nails approach on East Lake’s 18th green
nbc_roto_williamsgarcia_250822.jpg
01:43
Williams and Garcia called up to Rays and Red Sox
nbc_dls_davedameshek_250822.jpg
11:32
Dameshek: Don’t be ‘overly optimistic’ for Rodgers
nbc_dls_jameisdiscussion_250822.jpg
15:04
Winston’s personality makes him ‘one of one’
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250822.jpg
02:57
Fleetwood takes lead at TOUR Championship
nbc_roto_brownsqb_250822.jpg
01:14
Sanders battling to be Browns’ QB2 behind Flacco
nbc_roto_saintsvele_250822.jpg
01:16
New WR Vele can step into slot for Saints offense