Gyokeres completes brace to give Arsenal 5-0 lead

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Cole Davies.JPG
2025 Budds Creek 250 Moto 1 LIVE Updates: Cole Davies leads early
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Is this the night Kyle Busch returns to victory lane? If so, the celebration at Daytona could be epic
MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Jett Lawrence 03.JPG
Jett Lawrence ices the 2025 championship cake with a Budds Creek Moto 1 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal2_v2_250823.jpg
Timber adds to career day in demolition of Leeds
nbc_pl_ardslee_gyokeresgoal_250823.jpg
Gyokeres dazzles, drills Arsenal 3-0 ahead
nbc_pl_arslee_sakagoal_250823.jpg
Saka ignites the Emirates against Leeds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Cole Davies.JPG
2025 Budds Creek 250 Moto 1 LIVE Updates: Cole Davies leads early
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
Is this the night Kyle Busch returns to victory lane? If so, the celebration at Daytona could be epic
MX 2025 Rd 10 Unadilla Jett Lawrence 03.JPG
Jett Lawrence ices the 2025 championship cake with a Budds Creek Moto 1 win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal2_v2_250823.jpg
Timber adds to career day in demolition of Leeds
nbc_pl_ardslee_gyokeresgoal_250823.jpg
Gyokeres dazzles, drills Arsenal 3-0 ahead
nbc_pl_arslee_sakagoal_250823.jpg
Saka ignites the Emirates against Leeds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Gyokeres completes brace to give Arsenal 5-0 lead

August 23, 2025 02:33 PM
Max Dowman draws the penalty, allowing Viktor Gyokeres to step up to the spot and tuck away Arsenal's fifth of the night at the Emirates.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal2_v2_250823.jpg
01:48
Timber adds to career day in demolition of Leeds
nbc_pl_ardslee_gyokeresgoal_250823.jpg
01:57
Gyokeres dazzles, drills Arsenal 3-0 ahead
nbc_pl_arslee_sakagoal_250823.jpg
01:31
Saka ignites the Emirates against Leeds
nbc_pl_arslee_timbergoal_250823.jpg
01:09
Timber heads home Rice corner to put Arsenal ahead
nbc_pl_ezereveal_250823.jpg
22
Arsenal unveil Eze as new signing at the Emirates
nbc_pl_bouvwolehl_250823.jpg
13:17
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_bursunhl_250823.jpg
10:12
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Sunderland Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_breavlhl_250823.jpg
09:21
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Aston Villa Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_burgoal2_250823.jpg
01:29
Anthony and Cullen combine to double Claret’s lead
nbc_pl_woltotiredcard_250823.jpg
02:28
Gomes sent off against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_burgoal1_250823.jpg
01:56
Captain Cullen pushes Burnley ahead v. Sunderland
nbc_pl_breavl_ouattaragoal_250823.jpg
01:32
Ouattara scores on Brentford debut v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_bougoaltavernier_250823.jpg
01:22
Tavernier’s effort puts Cherries ahead of Wolves
nbc_pl_diassoundv2_250823.jpg
02:07
What went wrong for Manchester City against Spurs?
nbc_pl_mctot_postgamereacs_250823.jpg
02:08
Spurs win comfortably against ‘very poor’ Man City
nbc_pl_mctothl_250823.jpg
09:52
Extended HLs: Manchester City v. Spurs Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_mctot_palhinhagoal_250823.jpg
01:25
Palhinha drills Spurs 2-0 ahead of Manchester City
nbc_pl_mctot_johnsongoal_250823.jpg
02:32
Johnson gives Spurs shock 1-0 lead over Man City
nbc_pl_plupdate_250822.jpg
10:02
PL Update: Chelsea demolish West Ham
nbc_pl_whuchehlv2_250822.jpg
11:49
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Chelsea Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_pottersound_250822.jpg
01:33
Potter: West Ham gave up ‘cheap’ goals to Chelsea
nbc_pl_bowensound_250822.jpg
02:27
Bowen ‘fuming’ after West Ham gifted Chelsea goals
nbc_pl_pedrosound_250822.jpg
02:03
Pedro: Chelsea’s ‘togetherness’ changed the game
nbc_pl_marescasound_250822.jpg
01:06
Maresca provides injury update on Palmer
nbc_pl_potterleadership_250822.jpg
02:52
How patient will West Ham be with Potter?
nbc_pl_postgamedeskreax_250822.jpg
02:54
Takeaways from Chelsea’s 5-1 rout of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal5_250822.jpg
01:30
Chalobah strikes Chelsea 5-1 ahead of West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal4_250822.jpg
01:22
Caicedo makes it 4-1 for Chelsea against West Ham
nbc_pl_chegoal3_250822.jpg
01:14
Estevao sets up Fernandez to give Chelsea 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_chegoal2_250822.jpg
01:08
Neto blasts Chelsea 2-1 in front of West Ham

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_johhnson_wagner_intrv_250823.jpg
04:45
Wagner plays 15th hole at rainy East Lake
nbc_cyc_jasperintv_250823.jpg
01:43
Philipsen reflects on Stage 1 win after TDF crash
nbc_cyc_lavueltafinish_250823.jpg
06:47
Highlights: Vuelta a España, Stage 1 finish
nbc_nas_jburtondaytona_250823.jpg
01:13
Legacies are on the line at Daytona
nbc_cyc_luisinterview_280823.jpg
02:07
Aular entering Vuelta a España with ambition
nbc_cyc_riderinterview_250823.jpg
02:17
Oliveira: ‘Special feeling’ to return to La Vuelta
nbc_nas_xfinitydayt_250822.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Daytona on The CW
nbc_golf_cdwtourchampround2_250822.jpg
01:04
Fleetwood makes his move at the Tour Championship
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250822.jpg
01:39
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_johnsonwagnersegment_250822.jpg
05:22
Wagner tries to recreate Henley’s bunker shot
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegment_250822.jpg
07:47
Lewis: Scheffler ‘unconcerned’ after uneven Rd. 2
nbc_pl_chegoal1_250822.jpg
01:08
Pedro heads Chelsea level with West Ham
nbc_roto_kyletucker_250822.jpg
01:36
Tucker’s hand injury situation ‘a bit of a mess’
nbc_roto_bieber_250822.jpg
01:23
Bieber ‘ready to go’ for fantasy, Blue Jays debut
nbc_pl_whgoal1_250822.jpg
01:28
Paqueta rockets West Ham 1-0 ahead of Chelsea
nbc_golf_tourchampround2hls_250822.jpg
14:53
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerapproach18_250822.jpg
59
Scheffler nails approach on East Lake’s 18th green
nbc_roto_williamsgarcia_250822.jpg
01:43
Williams and Garcia called up to Rays and Red Sox
nbc_dls_davedameshek_250822.jpg
11:32
Dameshek: Don’t be ‘overly optimistic’ for Rodgers
nbc_dls_jameisdiscussion_250822.jpg
15:04
Winston’s personality makes him ‘one of one’
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250822.jpg
02:57
Fleetwood takes lead at TOUR Championship
nbc_roto_brownsqb_250822.jpg
01:14
Sanders battling to be Browns’ QB2 behind Flacco
nbc_roto_saintsvele_250822.jpg
01:16
New WR Vele can step into slot for Saints offense
nbc_roto_robinson49ers_250822.jpg
01:12
How Robinson Jr. trade impacts RB room for 49ers
nbc_dps_edwerderinterview_250822.jpg
12:13
Werder: Cowboys doc is legacy piece for Jones
nbc_roto_afcwestv2_250822.jpg
01:44
Chiefs, Broncos among best bets to win AFC West
nbc_FFHH_SalaryCapTips_250822.jpg
05:44
Berry’s fantasy salary cap draft strategies
nbc_ffhh_valemooretrade_250822.jpg
05:08
‘Wait and see’ in fantasy post-Vele, Moore trades
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250822.jpg
01:28
AFC East Champion odds: Can anyone stop the Bills?
nbc_ffhh_thielen_250822.jpg
04:39
Thielen would get fantasy boost if traded to MIN