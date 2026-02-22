 Skip navigation
Top News

Olympics: Alpine Skiing-Womens Downhill Training
Lindsey Vonn says surgery saved her from having her left leg amputated following Olympic crash
Boston Red Sox Spring Training 2026
2026 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Mock Draft: Roman Anthony, Nick Kurtz, Konnor Griffin on the rise
Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Early 2026 Fantasy Football Trends: Mailk Willis, Trey Benson among potential ADP values

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Olympics: Alpine Skiing-Womens Downhill Training
Lindsey Vonn says surgery saved her from having her left leg amputated following Olympic crash
Boston Red Sox Spring Training 2026
2026 Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Mock Draft: Roman Anthony, Nick Kurtz, Konnor Griffin on the rise
Baltimore Ravens v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Early 2026 Fantasy Football Trends: Mailk Willis, Trey Benson among potential ADP values

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs

Gyokeres reflects on 'great day' at Spurs

February 22, 2026 02:03 PM
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres following his brace for the Gunners in a 4-1 win against Spurs.

nbc_pl_2robsearle_260222.jpg
02:55
Celebrating ‘PL royalty’ Milner for new record
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_260222.jpg
02:56
O’Reilly is a ‘brilliant’ part of Man City’s squad
nbc_pl_milnerintv_260221.jpg
58
Milner sets PL all-time record for appearances
nbc_pl_oreillyintv_260221.jpg
59
O’Reilly ‘over the moon’ with match-winning brace
nbc_pl_2robbiesdyche_260213.jpg
06:14
Forest ‘never seemed to kick on’ under Dyche
nbc_pl_2robbiesfrank_260213.jpg
13:55
What went wrong for Frank at Spurs?
nbc_pl_arokodarefeature_260206.jpg
06:27
Behind the scenes with Wolves’ Arokodare at AFCON
nbc_pl_rogersintvv2_260205.jpg
08:24
Rogers wants to step up as a leader for Villa
nbc_pl_robinsonintv_260202.jpg
13:51
Robinson enjoys ‘pressure’ of World Cup hopes
nbc_pl_2robbiesearledominic_260201.jpg
02:13
Solanke proves he’s a legitimate threat for Spurs
nbc_pl_2robbiescitytz_260201.jpg
01:37
Man City ‘lacks winning mentality’ this season
nbc_pl_2robbiesmustoecasemiro_260201.jpg
02:48
Casemiro’s class on display under Carrick
nbc_pl_totmcpostgame_260201.jpg
06:57
Spurs fight back in four-goal thriller with City
nbc_pl_slot_260131.jpg
03:11
Slot likens Ekitike’s finish to Brazil’s Romario
nbc_pl_rosenoirinterview_260131.jpg
01:20
Rosenior: Tactics ‘went out the window’ in win
nbc_pl_skyelbaezefeat_260130.jpg
05:08
Elba gives Eze’s job a shot at the training ground
nbc_pst_totmc_260129.jpg
10:32
Tottenham look to make push, starting v. Man City
nbc_pst_transferwindow_260129.jpg
09:24
Expectations for final days of the transfer window
nbc_pst_leears_260129.jpg
10:20
Can Arsenal get back on track against Leeds?
nbc_pst_pltop5_260129.jpg
10:02
Who finishes in the top five of the PL table?
nbc_pl_genxarspoorattack_260127.jpg
05:05
Examining Arsenal’s poor attack against Man United
nbc_pl_genxmutacticsagainstars_260127.jpg
08:03
Analyzing Man United’s tactics against Arsenal
nbc_pl_spursusafeature_260127.jpg
02:54
American fans ‘feel special’ representing Spurs
nbc_pl_olypromotion_260125.jpg
01:16
Earle, Howard ready for the 2026 Winter Olympics
nbc_pl_cunhamaguirev2_260125.jpg
02:36
Maguire praises Cunha’s clutch performance
nbc_pl_carrickintv_260125.jpg
01:48
Carrick ‘massively proud’ of Man Utd’s performance
nbc_pl_arsmu_260125.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Man United Matchweek 23
nbc_pl_carrickdiscussion_260125.jpg
01:36
Should Man United make Carrick their next manager?
GettyImages-2258144399.jpg
02:54
Reactions from Man United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_260125.jpg
57
Supporting Man Utd has become a family ‘tradition’

nbc_pft_bearsstadium_260223.jpg
02:58
Bears’ potential move to Indiana ‘not a good look’
nbc_pft_competitioncommittee_260223.jpg
03:40
Will Rams’ rule change proposal go anywhere?
nbc_pft_jsn_260223.jpg
07:42
JSN ‘deserves to be’ among NFL’s highest-paid WRs
nbc_pft_kennethwalkeriii_260223.jpg
10:56
SEA, NYJ must be ‘tactical’ with Walker, Hall
nbc_pft_javontewilliams_260223.jpg
03:15
What Williams’ deal tells us about RB market
rondale_mpx.jpg
21:51
Former Purdue, Vikings WR Moore dies at 25
nbc_pft_contractmotivation_260223.jpg
05:38
How NIL era has reshaped NFL Combine landscape
nbc_pft_tysimpson_260223.jpg
10:01
Report: QB Simpson plans to throw at NFL Combine
nbc_pft_usahockey_260223.jpg
09:35
Comparing NFL, NHL’s ‘international dynamics’
nbc_pft_scoutingcombine_260223.jpg
12:57
Combine is no longer NFL offseason’s ‘crown jewel’
nbc_nba_boslal_digitalhit_260222.jpg
59
Celtics frustrate Lakers with defensive pressure
nbc_nba_pritchardcomp_260222.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Pritchard puts on show against Lakers
nbc_nba_pritchardintv_260222.jpg
46
Pritchard’s 30-point night lead Celtics to victory
nbc_nba_boslal_260222.jpg
01:56
Highlights: Celtics make quick work of Lakers
nbc_nba_lamelocomp_260222.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Ball lights up Wizards beyond the arc
nbc_nba_rileyceremony_260222.jpg
08:46
Lakers honor Riley with statue, halftime ceremony
nbc_cbb_uclawisc_260222.jpg
02:56
Highlights: UCLA routs Wisconsin; earns B1G title
nbc_nas_atlantahl_260222.jpg
14:51
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway
nbc_nba_tatumfeature_260222.jpg
03:05
Inside Tatum’s road to recovery: Episode 1
nbc_nba_lakersopening_260222.jpg
03:33
Do Lakers have tools to make deep playoff run?
nbc_nba_jokiccomp_260222.jpg
01:54
HLs: Jokic puts up monster triple-double vs. GSW
nbc_pl_arsenalfirstgoal_260222.jpg
01:57
Eze blasts Arsenal in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsenalsecondgoal_260222.jpg
01:27
Gyokeres powers Arsenal 2-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_spursfirstgoal_260222.jpg
01:30
Kolo Muani fires Spurs level with Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsenalfourthgoal_260222.jpg
01:37
Gyokeres smashes Arsenal 4-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsenalthirdgoal_260222.jpg
01:47
Eze’s brace gives Arsenal 3-1 lead against Spurs
nbc_pl_totvsars_260222.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Arsenal Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_livgoal1_260222.jpg
02:31
Mac Allister delivers breakthrough against Forest
nbc_pl_nfliv_260222.jpg
10:46
Extended HLs: Forest v. Liverpool Matchweek 27
nbc_pl_ful1goal_260222.jpg
36
Jimenez’s header puts Fulham ahead of Sunderland