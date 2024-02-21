Watch Now
Van Dijk discusses comeback win v. Luton Town
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk speaks to the media following his side's 4-1 comeback win against Luton Town at Anfield.
PL Update: Liverpool rout Luton Town
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Liverpool's 4-1 comeback victory against Luton Town to go four points clear at the top of the table entering Matchweek 26.
Will Man City, Arsenal keep pace with Liverpool?
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard preview Manchester City's fixture against Bournemouth and Arsenal's showdown against Newcastle as both teams look to reduce the gap between them and Liverpool at the top.
Klopp praises Reds’ ‘fantastic’ play v. Luton Town
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on his side's 4-1 comeback win over Luton Town at Anfield.
Liverpool are ‘the most dangerous team’ in the PL
Anna Jackson, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Liverpool's 4-1 comeback win against Luton Town at Anfield.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Luton Town Matchweek 25
Luton Town struck first, but Liverpool roared back in the second half en route to a 4-1 victory at Anfield to go four points clear ahead of Matchweek 26.
Elliott makes it 4-1 for Liverpool v. Luton Town
Harvey Elliott rockets his effort into the back of the net to give Liverpool a comfortable 4-1 lead over Luton Town at Anfield.
Diaz drills Liverpool 3-1 in front of Luton Town
Luis Diaz's strike gives Liverpool a two-goal cushion against Luton Town in the second half at Anfield.
Gakpo puts Liverpool 2-1 in front of Luton Town
Just moments after equalizing, Liverpool go in front of Luton Town thanks to Cody Gakpo's finish to send Anfield into hysterics.
Van Dijk equalizes for Liverpool v. Luton Town
Virgil van Dijk answers the call for Liverpool as he puts the Reds back on level terms against Luton Town in the second half at Anfield.
Ogbene heads Luton Town in front of Liverpool
Chiedozie Ogbene silences Anfield as Luton Town take an early lead against Liverpool in the first half.
Chelsea showed ‘tactical edge’ v. Manchester City
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Fara Williams take an in-depth look into how Chelsea were able to frustrate Manchester City and exploit their weaknesses defensively in Matchweek 25.