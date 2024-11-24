Watch Now
Van Dijk praises Liverpool's mentality v. Saints
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk reflects on his side's 3-2 comeback win against Southampton to go eight points clear at the top of the table in Matchweek 12.
Up Next
PL Update: West Ham cruise past Newcastle
PL Update: West Ham cruise past Newcastle
Cara Banks, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham analyze West Ham's much-needed 2-0 win against Newcastle to wrap up Matchweek 12.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 12
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 12 of the 2024-25 Premier League season.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. West Ham Matchweek 12
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. West Ham Matchweek 12
Julen Lopetegui gets a much-needed win as West Ham take down Newcastle in an impressive 2-0 win at St. James' Park in Matchweek 12.
Paqueta details WHU’s togetherness v. Newcastle
Paqueta details WHU's togetherness v. Newcastle
West Ham's Lucas Paqueta reflects on the Hammers' 2-0 victory against Newcastle at St. James' Park in Matchweek 12.
West Ham set new standard in win over Newcastle
West Ham set new standard in win over Newcastle
Cara Banks, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham share their takeaways from West Ham's impressive 2-0 victory against Newcastle at St. James' Park.
Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham’s lead over Newcastle
Wan-Bissaka doubles West Ham's lead over Newcastle
Aaron Wan-Bissaka's late run puts him in space inside the box and the former Manchester United defender guides his effort into the bottom corner of the Newcastle goal to make it 2-0 for West Ham at St. James' Park.
Soucek heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Newcastle
Soucek heads West Ham 1-0 in front of Newcastle
West Ham take the lead against Newcastle thanks to Tomas Soucek's header from a corner kick at St. James' Park
West Ham fandom strengthens the Jensen’s marriage
West Ham fandom strengthens the Jensen's marriage
Brian and Dawn Jensen from Germantown, Maryland discuss their love for the Hammers and their first experience attending a Premier League Fan Fest.
Salah’s contract comments are ‘very calculated’
Salah's contract comments are 'very calculated'
Cara Banks, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham share their thoughts on Mohamed Salah's comments regarding his future at Liverpool with his contract set to expire next summer.
How Manchester United attack in Amorim’s system
How Manchester United attack in Amorim's system
Danny Higginbotham hits the tactics board to analyze Manchester United's set up under Ruben Amorim that led to Marcus Rashford's early goal against Ipswich Town in Matchweek 12.
Brighton’s Joao Pedro is a ‘star in the making’
Brighton's Joao Pedro is a 'star in the making'
Robbie Earle explains why Joao Pedro is his underappreciated performer of the week after he took over for Brighton in their 2-1 win against Bournemouth.