Van Dijk reflects on 'intense' draw with Everton
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk shares his thoughts on his side's dramatic 2-2 draw with Everton in the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.
Top 20 PL goals ever: No. 11 Henry, Arsenal
Thierry Henry's genius turn-and-volley for Arsenal against Manchester United clocks in at No. 11 on Joe Prince-Wright's countdown of the best Premier League goals in history.
PL Update: Everton snatch point from Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze what turned out to be one of the greatest nights in Goodison Park history as Everton snatch a late point against Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby.
Moyes describes emotions of draw with Liverpool
Everton manager David Moyes does his best to find the words to describe the finish at Goodison Park that saw his side snatch a point against Liverpool.
Tarkowski reacts to ‘amazing night’ v. Liverpool
James Tarkowski reacts to Everton's unbelievable draw with Liverpool where he scored a 98th-minute equalizer in the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Liverpool Matchweek 25
Relive the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park where Everton and Liverpool engaged in one of the most dramatic matches you'll ever see in the Premier League.
Reacting to Everton’s stunning draw v. Liverpool
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to a stunning finish at Goodison Park, where Everton clawed their way back to level terms in an unbelievable finish against Liverpool.
Tarkowski sends Goodison Park into frenzy
In one of the most incredible endings you'll see, James Tarkowski rockets Everton level in the 98th minute against Liverpool in the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.
Salah drills Liverpool 2-1 in front of Everton
Mohamed Salah scores his 22nd goal of the season with a powerful effort from close range to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead over Everton at Goodison Park.
Mac Allister heads Liverpool level against Everton
Goodison Park falls silent as Alexis Mac Allister floats his header past Jordan Pickford into the bottom corner of the net to make it 1-1 for Liverpool against Everton.
Beto nets Everton’s opener against Liverpool
The Toffees strike first as Beto slots home his side's opener against Liverpool in the last-ever Merseyside Derby at Goodison Park.
Will Rashford make the most of Villa opportunity?
The Kelly & Wrighty crew have a roundtable discussion regarding Marcus Rashford's fit at Aston Villa under Unai Emery after his loan move from Manchester United.