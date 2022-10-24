 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2024 - Day One
Rozner ‘thought about shooting 59,’ but leads Mauritius with 62
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Purdue Vs Fairleigh Dickinson
How to watch Arizona vs Purdue: Time, live stream info for Saturday’s men’s college basketball game
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill
Bryce Bennett grabs stunning World Cup downhill win

Top Clips

nbc_dps_pacersbucksreax_231214.jpg
Giannis ‘overreacted’ sprinting to locker room
nbc_pft_week15props_231214.jpg
NFL Week 15 props, key storylines to watch
nbc_pft_tnfinjuries_231214.jpg
Jacobs ‘must invest in himself’ to protect health

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open 2024 - Day One
Rozner ‘thought about shooting 59,’ but leads Mauritius with 62
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament First Round-Purdue Vs Fairleigh Dickinson
How to watch Arizona vs Purdue: Time, live stream info for Saturday’s men’s college basketball game
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Downhill
Bryce Bennett grabs stunning World Cup downhill win

Top Clips

nbc_dps_pacersbucksreax_231214.jpg
Giannis ‘overreacted’ sprinting to locker room
nbc_pft_week15props_231214.jpg
NFL Week 15 props, key storylines to watch
nbc_pft_tnfinjuries_231214.jpg
Jacobs ‘must invest in himself’ to protect health

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Watch out, Emery: Are Aston Villa a toxic club?

October 24, 2022 07:14 PM
Prior to Unai Emery's appointment as new Aston Villa manager, The Kelly & Wrighty Show debated whether the club has exhibited a pattern of not backing its gaffer.
Up Next
nbc_pl_generationxgpartc_231212.jpg
12:57
Salah cements Liverpool legacy with 150 PL goals
Now Playing
nbc_pl_generationxgparta_231212.jpg
20:57
Bournemouth’s win over Man United ‘wasn’t a fluke’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightpartc_231212.jpg
6:56
Can Salah lead Liverpool to Premier League glory?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightpartb_231212.jpg
15:02
Wright: Aston Villa are ‘the real deal’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightparta_231212.jpg
21:54
Wright: Man United showing ‘massive red flags’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_mauriciochelseaproblems_231212.jpg
9:50
Chelsea lacked the will to win against Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_totovercastle_231212.jpg
14:36
Spurs’ fluidity unlike anything we’ve seen before
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_manustruggle_231212.jpg
11:39
Do Man United need to rebuild from top to bottom?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_avlbeatsars_231212.jpg
12:29
Aston Villa were ‘fascinating’ to watch v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_usmnt_231211.jpg
3:54
USMNT Watch: Top plays from Matchweek 16
Now Playing
nbc_dps_mikegolicinterview_231211.jpg
10:50
Golic: ‘It was egregious how offside’ Toney was
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcginneverytouchvars_231211.jpg
9:36
Every touch by McGinn in Villa’s win v. Arsenal
Now Playing