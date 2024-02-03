 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
California storm forces top NCAA women’s event to completely alter format
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says driving for Ferrari will be a ‘childhood dream’ come true

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shuavlpostgame_240203.jpg
Sheffield United ‘not competitive’ in PL this year
Fiona.jpg
O’Keefe, Sisson, Lindwurm qualify for 2024 Paris
nbc_pl_avlgoal5_240203.jpg
Moreno’s volley gives Villa 5-0 lead v. Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2023 NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championship
California storm forces top NCAA women’s event to completely alter format
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton says driving for Ferrari will be a ‘childhood dream’ come true

Top Clips

nbc_pl_shuavlpostgame_240203.jpg
Sheffield United ‘not competitive’ in PL this year
Fiona.jpg
O’Keefe, Sisson, Lindwurm qualify for 2024 Paris
nbc_pl_avlgoal5_240203.jpg
Moreno’s volley gives Villa 5-0 lead v. Blades

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Watkins doubles Aston Villa's lead over Blades

February 3, 2024 12:49 PM
Ollie Watkins makes it look easy with a lovely finish on the counter attack to give Aston Villa a 2-0 lead against Sheffield United in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Up Next
nbc_pl_shuavlpostgame_240203.jpg
2:59
Sheffield United ‘not competitive’ in PL this year
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal5_240203.jpg
1:17
Moreno’s volley gives Villa 5-0 lead v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal4_240203.jpg
1:13
Tielemans rockets Villa to 4-0 lead v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal3_240203.jpg
1:21
Bailey gives Aston Villa 3-0 lead over Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_240203.jpg
1:28
McGinn taps in Aston Villa’s opener v. Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_burful_extendedhl_240203.jpg
12:02
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Fulham Matchweek 23
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newlut_240203.jpg
15:43
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Luton Town Matchweek 23
Now Playing
nbc_pl_bhacpehl_240203.jpg
11:04
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Crystal Palace MWK 23
Now Playing
nbc_pl_burful_fofanagoal2_240203.jpg
1:14
Fofana’s brace makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brightonfourthgoal_240203.jpg
1:37
Pedro gives Brighton 4-1 lead v. Crystal Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newgoal4_240203.jpg
1:05
Barnes makes it 4-4 for Newcastle v. Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpfirstgoal_240304.jpg
0:50
Mateta gets Palace on the board v. Brighton
Now Playing