Watkins doubles Aston Villa's lead over Blades
Ollie Watkins makes it look easy with a lovely finish on the counter attack to give Aston Villa a 2-0 lead against Sheffield United in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United ‘not competitive’ in PL this year
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Aston Villa's 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield United, and lament the Blades' uninspired performance in front of their fans at Bramall Lane.
Moreno’s volley gives Villa 5-0 lead v. Blades
Aston Villa pick up right where they left off in the first half as Alex Moreno volleys Villa 5-0 in front of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Tielemans rockets Villa to 4-0 lead v. Blades
The rout is on as Your Tielemans unleashes a ferocious strike that gives Aston Villa a 4-0 lead against Sheffield United in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Bailey gives Aston Villa 3-0 lead over Blades
Leon Bailey gets onto his left foot and guides his effort into the Sheffield United goal to give Aston Villa a commanding 3-0 lead over the Blades at Bramall Lane.
McGinn taps in Aston Villa’s opener v. Blades
Ollie Watkins' effort hits off the post and falls to the feet of John McGinn for a simple finish to give Aston Villa a 1-0 lead over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Fulham Matchweek 23
A late brace from David Datro Fofana was enough for Burnley to steal a point at home after trailing Fulham 2-0 for most of the match at Turf Moor.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Luton Town Matchweek 23
Relive Newcastle and Luton Town's eight-goal thriller in one of the games of the season as both share the spoils following a heart-stopping showdown at St. James' Park.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Crystal Palace MWK 23
Brighton came out firing and didn't look back during their 4-1 victory over their bitter rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex in Matchweek 23.
Fofana’s brace makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Fulham
David Datro Fofana doubles his tally and becomes a hero at Turf Moor as he salvages a point for Burnley against Fulham in injury time.
Pedro gives Brighton 4-1 lead v. Crystal Palace
Joao Pedro finishes off a wonderful give-and-go with Danny Welbeck, who sets up Pedro in front of goal to make it 4-1 for Brighton against Crystal Palace at the Amex.
Barnes makes it 4-4 for Newcastle v. Luton Town
Harvey Barnes guides his effort into the bottom corner to tie things up at four apiece against Luton Town late in the second half at St. James' Park.