Top News

Lee Kiefer Tokyo
Hometown Hopefuls: Fencing gold medalist Lee Kiefer works toward Paris with “heart on her sleeve”
DSC07685.jpeg
Alex Palou nails goal of eighth at Iowa
Conor Daly - Hy-Vee Homefront 250 Presented by Instacart - By_ Chris Jones_Large Image Without Watermark_m87381.jpg
Conor Daly upset with Ryan Hunter-Reay for near-miss at Iowa: ‘Isn’t it ironic?’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_zerbiintv_230722.jpg
De Zerbi optimistic after Brighton’s loss
nbc_pl_summerseries_refcam_230722.jpg
Watch: Referee cam captures Chelsea vs. Brighton
nbc_pl_summerseries_billyintv_230722.jpg
Gilmour details emotions playing against Chelsea

Top News

Lee Kiefer Tokyo
Hometown Hopefuls: Fencing gold medalist Lee Kiefer works toward Paris with “heart on her sleeve”
DSC07685.jpeg
Alex Palou nails goal of eighth at Iowa
Conor Daly - Hy-Vee Homefront 250 Presented by Instacart - By_ Chris Jones_Large Image Without Watermark_m87381.jpg
Conor Daly upset with Ryan Hunter-Reay for near-miss at Iowa: ‘Isn’t it ironic?’

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_zerbiintv_230722.jpg
De Zerbi optimistic after Brighton’s loss
nbc_pl_summerseries_refcam_230722.jpg
Watch: Referee cam captures Chelsea vs. Brighton
nbc_pl_summerseries_billyintv_230722.jpg
Gilmour details emotions playing against Chelsea

Watch Now

Welbeck discusses Brighton's preseason preparation

July 22, 2023 09:24 PM
Danny Welbeck joins the desk to recap Brighton's 4-3 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series.
nbc_pl_summerseries_zerbiintv_230722.jpg
3:15
De Zerbi optimistic after Brighton’s loss
nbc_pl_summerseries_refcam_230722.jpg
1:00
Watch: Referee cam captures Chelsea vs. Brighton
nbc_pl_summerseries_billyintv_230722.jpg
1:23
Gilmour details emotions playing against Chelsea
nbc_pl_summerseries_pochintv_230722.jpg
2:48
Pochettino pleased with Chelsea’s performance
nbc_pl_summerseries_chexhbahl_230722.jpg
12:16
Extended highlights: Chelsea 4, Brighton 3
nbc_pl_summerseries_postintv_230722.jpg
0:44
Jackson reflects on win against Brighton
nbc_pl_summerseries_undavgoal_230722.jpg
0:54
Undav pulls Brighton within one goal of Chelsea
nbc_pl_summerseries_penalty_230722.jpg
1:18
Pedro scores penalty, reduces deficit to Chelsea
nbc_pl_summerseries_jacksongoal_230722.jpg
1:10
Jackson finishes counter-attack against Brighton
nbc_pl_summerseries_gallaghergoal_230722.jpg
1:06
Gallagher gives Chelsea a two-goal lead
nbc_pl_summerseries_chillwellintv_230722.jpg
0:21
Chilwell praises Premier League Summer Series
nbc_pl_summerseries_mudyrkgoal_230722.jpg
1:21
Mudryk blasts Chelsea ahead of Brighton
